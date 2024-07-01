Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Projected to Reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2032

Constant research and development efforts in packaging techniques are fueling the growth of the rigid bulk packaging market, reveals Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At present, the global rigid bulk packaging market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is predicted to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2032, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.Rigid bulk packaging can hold a variety of objects in its form, and due to its strength, sturdiness, and durability, it protects them from outside harm. Because of its rigidity, this kind of packaging cannot easily deform under pressure and can be utilized for extended periods without leaking or malfunctioning. For packaging volatile, extremely reactive, and fragile materials, rigid bulk packaging is widely used.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7944 There is growing demand for high-quality and sustainable packaging materials for food packaging due to rising disposable income and the convenience of purchasing meals online. The market for rigid plastic packaging is expanding due to improvements in packaging technology and continued research and development efforts in packaging techniques.Sales of pails are anticipated to be driven by the increased need for chemicals, food and beverage additives, and oil lubricants. Industrial chemical manufacturers are currently concentrating on lightweight, affordable packaging solutions with bulk liquid packaging requirements.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global demand for rigid bulk packaging is projected to grow significantly, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the next decade. This growth is driven by the increasing need for durable and efficient packaging solutions across various industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Rigid bulk packaging, which includes products such as drums, containers, and bulk boxes, provides robust protection for goods during transportation and storage, thereby reducing product damage and losses. The steady rise in industrial activities and international trade is further propelling the demand for these packaging solutions.Focusing on regional markets, Germany is expected to experience a CAGR of 3.1% over the same period, reflecting the country's strong industrial base and emphasis on efficient supply chain management. Similarly, the Canadian market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2032, driven by advancements in manufacturing and an increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. Within the rigid bulk packaging segment, sales of drums are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032, underscoring their importance in safely transporting liquids and granular materials. These growth trends highlight the expanding role of rigid bulk packaging in global logistics and its critical contribution to enhancing operational efficiencies across various sectors.“Green packaging, sometimes referred to as sustainable packaging, is a recent innovation in the market. The need for renewable and environment-friendly materials is increasing as a result of severe limitations of the recycling of packing materials. It is anticipated that demand for bioplastics for packaging would continue to increase over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analystCountry-wise InsightsThe rigid bulk packaging market is poised for notable growth across various regions, driven by diverse industry demands and evolving consumer behaviors. In Japan, the market is estimated to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% over the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to a sharp rise in the food retail sector, an increasing adoption of transportable packaging systems, and the growing popularity of on-the-go food packaging solutions. Similarly, South Korea's market is expected to see significant revenue increases driven by the burgeoning industrial and construction sectors, which are boosting consumer demand for a wide range of chemical products.Additionally, global market growth is bolstered by the surging sales of consumer goods, increased disposable incomes, and a high demand for rigid bulk packaging products from the beauty and personal care sectors. In Germany, the increasing need for rigid packaging materials from the healthcare and construction sectors, along with rising logistics and shipping operations and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms, are likely to contribute to significant market growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. market is expanding due to the rapid growth of the packaging industry, a large production base for packaging materials, and a strong demand for biodegradable packaging materials. These factors collectively highlight the robust expansion and critical importance of rigid bulk packaging in meeting the diverse needs of various industries globally.Winning StrategyLeading rigid bulk packaging product producers are introducing brand-new, cutting-edge solutions specifically designed for several end-use industries. To strengthen their global presence and market dominance, major companies in the market are also investing in expanding their manufacturing capacities and geographic reach.To meet various requirements, major market players provide a variety of rigid bulk packaging goods in a wide range of designs and capacities. Leading package firms are creating and producing recycled plastic bottles, jars, and clamshells to increase their range of sustainable packaging.For instance,In 2020, the Mauser Group announced the development of its capacity for producing plastic drums and intermediate bulk containers in the Turkey site.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7944 Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Photonic Packaging Market : The global photonic packaging market size is evaluated at US$ 289 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 507.87 billion by the end of 2034. Industrial Packaging Market : The valuation of the global industrial packaging market stands at US$ 70 billion in 2023. 