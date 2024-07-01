Global 3D Cell Culture Market Shows Robust Growth Amid Technological Advancements and Ethical Shifts
Discover the burgeoning global 3D cell culture market driven by innovation, ethical advancements, and expanding applications in biomedical research.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D cell culture market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. In the rapidly evolving landscape of medical research, the global 3D cell culture market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a convergence of factors including increasing demand for personalized medicine, ethical concerns over animal testing, and significant technological advancements.
3D cell culture, an artificial environment that facilitates the growth and interaction of biological cells in a three-dimensional space, is gaining traction across diverse applications such as cancer research, stem cell biology, and drug discovery. Unlike traditional two-dimensional cultures, 3D models offer a more accurate representation of human biology, making them invaluable for understanding disease mechanisms and testing therapeutic interventions.
Key drivers of this market include the rising adoption of 3D cell cultures in drug discovery, particularly for cancer treatments, where traditional models often fail to translate into effective clinical outcomes. Companies and research institutions are increasingly leveraging 3D cell culture technologies to develop advanced therapies and improve precision medicines.
Ethical considerations are also pushing the market forward, with a growing global movement towards alternatives to animal testing. Technologies like organoids and organ-on-chip devices are being heralded as more humane and scientifically advanced replacements, driving innovation and adoption in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries alike.
Technological breakthroughs further fuel market expansion. Recent developments include StemCures' establishment of India's largest stem cell manufacturing laboratory and NSF's investment in Engineering Organoid Intelligence, underscoring the sector's momentum towards cutting-edge research and development.
However, challenges such as high costs and technical complexities remain. The labor-intensive nature of 3D culture techniques and the difficulty in scaling these models are barriers that industry players continue to address through innovation and collaboration.
Segment-wise, scaffold-based 3D cultures currently dominate the market, offering versatility in creating environments that mimic native tissue conditions. Meanwhile, applications in drug discovery and toxicology testing hold the largest revenue share, driven by the need for more reliable preclinical models.
Looking ahead, the tissue engineering and regenerative medicine segment is expected to witness robust growth, fueled by advancements in bioprinting technologies and increasing applications in repairing and replacing biological tissues.
3D Cell Culture Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global 3D cell culture market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective 3D cell culture solutions.
Some major players included in the global 3D cell culture market report are:
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.,
Merck KGaA
Lonza
3D Biotek LLC
PromoCell GmbH
UPM Biomedicals
Lena Biosciences
REPROCELL Inc.
CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
Corning Incorporated
Avantro Inc.
Tecan Trading AG
Synthecon Incorporated
Kirkstall, Ltd.
InSphero
Emulate Inc.
Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
PELOBIOTECH GmbH
Iwai North America Inc.
Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.
BiomimX S.r.l.
MIMETAS
Nortis Inc.
Visikol, Inc.
3D Cell Culture Latest Industry News
On 17 October 2022, Corning Incorporated announced launch of Elplasia® 12K flask as addition to 3D cell culture portfolio that deliver new solution of spheroid culture for advancing speed and reproducibility therapy development and cancer research. Corning’s Elplasia® 12K flask is ready-to-use, sterile, and requires no specialty reagents for the bulk production of spheroid cultures.
On 16 November 2022, Rousselot biomedical, a collagen-based solutions provider, and Gelomics, a biotechnology company specializing in 3D cell, organoid, and tissue culture technologies, announced a partnership to launch of 3D cell culture kit based on Gelatin Methacryloyl. It is a bioactive material that is used in various functions within tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and 3D cell culture applications to overcome the limitations such as slowed-down procedures by a lack of easy-to-use and reproducible biomaterials that aid cells to grow and behave in a physiological means.
3D Cell Culture Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D cell culture market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Scaffold Based 3D culture
Hydrogels/ ECM analogs
Solid Scaffolds
Polymeric Scaffolds
Micropatterned Surface Microplates
Nanofiber Based Scaffolds
Scaffold Free 3D cultures
Low Attachment Plates
Hanging Drop Microplates
Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating
3D Bioreactors
3D Petridish
Magnetic and Bioprinting in 3D Cell Culture
Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Cancer Research
Stem Cell Research
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing
Other Applications
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry
Academic and Research Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Cosmetic Industry
Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
