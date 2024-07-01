Global 3D Cell Culture Market Shows Robust Growth Amid Technological Advancements and Ethical Shifts

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the burgeoning global 3D cell culture market driven by innovation, ethical advancements, and expanding applications in biomedical research.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D cell culture market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. In the rapidly evolving landscape of medical research, the global 3D cell culture market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a convergence of factors including increasing demand for personalized medicine, ethical concerns over animal testing, and significant technological advancements.

3D cell culture, an artificial environment that facilitates the growth and interaction of biological cells in a three-dimensional space, is gaining traction across diverse applications such as cancer research, stem cell biology, and drug discovery. Unlike traditional two-dimensional cultures, 3D models offer a more accurate representation of human biology, making them invaluable for understanding disease mechanisms and testing therapeutic interventions.

Key drivers of this market include the rising adoption of 3D cell cultures in drug discovery, particularly for cancer treatments, where traditional models often fail to translate into effective clinical outcomes. Companies and research institutions are increasingly leveraging 3D cell culture technologies to develop advanced therapies and improve precision medicines.

Ethical considerations are also pushing the market forward, with a growing global movement towards alternatives to animal testing. Technologies like organoids and organ-on-chip devices are being heralded as more humane and scientifically advanced replacements, driving innovation and adoption in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries alike.

Technological breakthroughs further fuel market expansion. Recent developments include StemCures' establishment of India's largest stem cell manufacturing laboratory and NSF's investment in Engineering Organoid Intelligence, underscoring the sector's momentum towards cutting-edge research and development.

However, challenges such as high costs and technical complexities remain. The labor-intensive nature of 3D culture techniques and the difficulty in scaling these models are barriers that industry players continue to address through innovation and collaboration.

Segment-wise, scaffold-based 3D cultures currently dominate the market, offering versatility in creating environments that mimic native tissue conditions. Meanwhile, applications in drug discovery and toxicology testing hold the largest revenue share, driven by the need for more reliable preclinical models.

Looking ahead, the tissue engineering and regenerative medicine segment is expected to witness robust growth, fueled by advancements in bioprinting technologies and increasing applications in repairing and replacing biological tissues.

3D Cell Culture Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global 3D cell culture market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective 3D cell culture solutions.

Some major players included in the global 3D cell culture market report are:

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.,

Merck KGaA

Lonza

3D Biotek LLC

PromoCell GmbH

UPM Biomedicals

Lena Biosciences

REPROCELL Inc.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Avantro Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Synthecon Incorporated

Kirkstall, Ltd.

InSphero

Emulate Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

PELOBIOTECH GmbH

Iwai North America Inc.

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

BiomimX S.r.l.

MIMETAS

Nortis Inc.

Visikol, Inc.

3D Cell Culture Latest Industry News

On 17 October 2022, Corning Incorporated announced launch of Elplasia® 12K flask as addition to 3D cell culture portfolio that deliver new solution of spheroid culture for advancing speed and reproducibility therapy development and cancer research. Corning’s Elplasia® 12K flask is ready-to-use, sterile, and requires no specialty reagents for the bulk production of spheroid cultures.

On 16 November 2022, Rousselot biomedical, a collagen-based solutions provider, and Gelomics, a biotechnology company specializing in 3D cell, organoid, and tissue culture technologies, announced a partnership to launch of 3D cell culture kit based on Gelatin Methacryloyl. It is a bioactive material that is used in various functions within tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and 3D cell culture applications to overcome the limitations such as slowed-down procedures by a lack of easy-to-use and reproducible biomaterials that aid cells to grow and behave in a physiological means.

3D Cell Culture Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D cell culture market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Scaffold Based 3D culture

Hydrogels/ ECM analogs

Solid Scaffolds

Polymeric Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Nanofiber Based Scaffolds

Scaffold Free 3D cultures

Low Attachment Plates

Hanging Drop Microplates

Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating

3D Bioreactors

3D Petridish

Magnetic and Bioprinting in 3D Cell Culture

Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cosmetic Industry

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

