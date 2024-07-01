Global Medical Aesthetics Market Shows Rapid Growth with Surge in Non-Surgical Procedures
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical aesthetics market size was USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The global medical aesthetics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. These procedures, such as Botox, dermal fillers, and laser therapy, offer practical alternatives to traditional surgery with minimal downtime, appealing to a broad demographic seeking quick recovery and effective results.
According to recent research, the market saw a substantial rise in non-surgical cosmetic procedures, surpassing surgical options by 44%. Key growth areas include body procedures, which surged by 63% from the previous year, highlighting a preference for safe, efficient treatments.
Factors fueling market expansion include the growing availability of home-based aesthetic devices, catering to individuals seeking convenience and privacy in their skincare routines. This trend underscores a broader shift towards accessible, personalized treatments that can be managed outside traditional medical settings.
Despite these advancements, challenges such as limited insurance coverage for cosmetic procedures remain a constraint, impacting market accessibility for certain demographics. Companies in the sector face hurdles in reimbursement policies, affecting the adoption of aesthetic solutions.
Innovation continues to drive the market forward, with leading players launching advanced products to meet evolving consumer needs. Recent introductions like Cutera's non-surgical radio frequency devices and Allergan Aesthetics' SkinMedica collections reflect ongoing efforts to enhance treatment precision and efficacy.
Market segments like facial aesthetic products and non-surgical procedures dominate revenue shares, propelled by rising consumer interest in maintaining youthful appearances and improving skin conditions. The demand for cosmetic implants, supported by clear regulatory frameworks in developed markets, also shows promising growth potential.
The global medical aesthetics market encompasses diverse end-users, including hospitals, clinics, beauty centers, and medical spas. Clinics and beauty centers lead in service provision due to their accessibility and comprehensive offerings in non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring.
Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued expansion fueled by technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and the normalization of medical aesthetics. The forecast anticipates sustained growth in non-surgical procedures, driven by innovations in treatment options and rising consumer preference for minimally invasive solutions.
Medical Aesthetics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global medical aesthetic market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical aesthetic solutions.
Medical Aesthetics Latest Industry News
In June 2022, Cynosure Inc. introduced PicoSure Pro as the latest update to the PicoSure platform. PicoSure Pro uses pressure rather than heat to deliver energy in a trillionth of a second and offers all skin types secure and productive treatments for undesired pigmentation and skin rejuvenation.
In March 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical business launched the U.S. release of the Clear and Brilliant Touch laser, a cutting-edge product that offers a customized and more comprehensive treatment protocol by giving patients of all ages and skin types with the advantages of two wavelengths.
Medical Aesthetics Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global medical aesthetic market on the basis of product, procedure, end-use, and region:
Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.
