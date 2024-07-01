Smart Beacon Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends& Forecast To 2032

smart beacon market size is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in advance communication technologies, high in investments in proximity marketing.” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Smart Beacon Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Standard Type, Connectivity, Offering and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

The global smart beacon market size is expected to reach $103.94 billion by 2030 from $3.28 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 37.70% from 2021 to 2030.

A smart beacon is a small device that constantly sends out radio signals to nearby smartphones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Cost-effective, easy to deploy, and straightforwardly effective, beacons have become one of the most popular ways to engage customers across industries, especially in retail and marketing. Most of the aforementioned beacon types emerged in the years since the inception of beacon technology to accommodate the business needs of different companies, so new ones may come into being in the future, giving companies new options to engage customers.

Apple introduced the iBeacon protocol at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2013. iBeacon opened doors to a host of opportunities for location-data and proximity marketing. This protocol enables seamless interactivity between iOS and Android devices, and an iBeacon hardware, such as BLE beacons. iBeacon technology has been empowering businesses by letting them welcome customers, provide location-relevant information and promote ongoing offers. iBeacon compliant beacons allow smartphones to detect BLE signals and display the notifications and campaigns linked to them.

Key Market Players:

The smart beacon size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Accent Systems, Kontakt.io, Inc., JAALEE Technology, Leantegra Inc., Cisco Systems, Sensoro Co Ltd, Estimote, Inc., Fujitsu Components Ltd., .Radius Networks, HID Global (Assa Abloy).

Segmentation Analysis:

The smart beacon is segmented into standard type, connectivity, offering, end use, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.

The smart beacon is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The smart beacon report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the industrial cooking fire protection system industry.

The Report will help the Readers:

- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.

- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future smart beacon landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.

- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the smart beacon condition in the tough time.

- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.

- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.

The research operandi of the global smart beacon includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all sectors across the globe. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices. Such factors affected the global smart beacon growth . The report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market.

Key Findings of the Study

• In 2020, the iBeacon segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 35.40% during the forecast period.

• The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) segment accounted for more than 70% of the global market share in 2020.

• The education segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Germany was the major shareholder in the Europe smart beacon market share, accounting for approximately 30% share in 2020.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global smart beacon breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.