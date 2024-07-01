Latest Castle Rock Hormone Health Franchise Soon to Open in New Jersey
Medical Director Dr. Lee Morer (right) of Castle Rock Hormone Health with new franchise partner, Habeeb Haneef.
As the brand continues to aggressively expand throughout the U.S., it has officially signed its first franchise in New Jersey.
We believe Castle Rock Hormone Health will have 40 to 50 locations signed up at various stages of the onboarding process and be in 10 to 12 states by the end of Q4.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Rock Hormone Health, a comprehensive hormone optimization solutions franchise headquartered in Colorado, has just announced that its very first franchise for the state of New Jersey is coming soon, owned by franchise partner Habeeb Haneef. The new location is set to serve the entire Morris County area.
— Josh Baker, Chief Business Development Officer.
“We believe Habeeb is going to do really well in New Jersey. He is very well connected and has a passion for the industry,” stated Josh Baker, Chief Business Development Officer. “He is very easy to work with and we believe he can produce one of the top locations in our franchisee network. Habeeb will be a very successful franchisee in the New Jersey area and it would not surprise us if he quickly expands as a multi-unit franchisee due to his drive and passion for this space and his clients.”
The company, which launched its franchise model just last year, now has several franchise locations in various stages of development, ranging from Colorado Springs to Atlanta. According to Baker, Castle Rock Hormone Health will continue its current expansion trajectory and aims to bring new franchise locations across the U.S.
“We believe Castle Rock Hormone Health will have 40 to 50 locations signed up at various stages of the onboarding process and be in 10 to 12 states by the end of Q4,” commented Baker. “Our next territories will be expanding to the Pittsburgh area, Dallas Metro, Nashville Metro, the Las Vega area, Nevada, Washington D.C., and North Carolina, just to name a few.”
Castle Rock Hormone Health gives entrepreneurs, investors, and health enthusiasts a chance to invest in a rapidly growing health-focused franchise that is on the forefront of modern medicine. Every franchisee receives comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, marketing tools, and a direct line to the management team for questions. Franchisees gain not just the tools they need to succeed and grow as a business, but a concept that stands out in markets across the U.S., says Baker.
“Castle Rock Hormone Health is the leading brand in this space for men and women, with a customer first approach. We really take the time to understand the patients’ needs and dial in a true level of human optimization,” Baker pointed out. “Franchisees immediately benefit from the systems we’ve got in place, the brand we’ve established, and the opportunity to be a trailblazer in the health and wellness industry.”
ABOUT Castle Rock Hormone Health
Castle Rock Hormone Health is a cutting-edge hormone optimization facility. Founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has since served over 2500 patients and has been featured on Fox 31 in Denver. To find out more about Castle Rock Hormone Health, visit www.castlerockfranchise.com or www.castlerockmenshealth.com.
