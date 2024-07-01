Safety evaluation of the food enzyme 3‐phytase from the non‐genetically modified Aspergillus niger strain PHY93‐08

The food enzyme 3‐phytase (myo‐inositol‐hexakisphosphate 3‐phosphohydrolase EC 3.1.3.8) is produced with the non‐genetically modified Aspergillus niger strain PHY93‐08 by Shin Nihon Chemical Co., Ltd. The food enzyme is free from viable cells of the production organism. It is intended to be used in nine food manufacturing processes. Since residual amounts of food enzyme–total organic solids (TOS) are removed in two of the food manufacturing processes, dietary exposure was calculated only for the remaining seven processes. It was estimated to be up to 0.763 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. Genotoxicity tests did not raise safety concerns. The systemic toxicity was assessed by means of a repeated dose 90‐day oral toxicity study in rats. The Panel identified a no observed adverse effect level of 2560 mg TOS/kg bw per day, the highest dose tested, which when compared with the estimated dietary exposure, resulted in a margin of exposure of at least 3355. A search for the similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made and no matches were found. The Panel considered that the risk of allergic reactions upon dietary exposure cannot be excluded, but the likelihood is low. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the intended conditions of use.