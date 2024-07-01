Unicycive Therapeutics Joins Russell Microcap® Index

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), today announced it was included in the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1, 2024.



The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents the latest milestone as a public company and validates the progress we have made over the last year,” said, Shalabh Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive. “Inclusion in the Index continues our strong momentum following our positive clinical trial results for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC) announced last week. We believe our addition to this index will benefit our shareholders by increasing our visibility within the investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.5 trillion in assets as of the close of December 2023. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, An LSEG Business, comments, “Russell indexes–now in their 40th year–continue to evolve to reflect the dynamic US economy. Annual rebalancing plays a vital role in establishing accurate benchmarks, ensuring they correctly mirror their designated market segments and remain unbiased in terms of size and style.”

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives. ​​​​​​​

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Forward-looking statements



Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Unicycive's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Unicycive's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Unicycive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Unicycive specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 543-5470

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.