Applied Therapeutics Added to Russell 3000® Index

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company was added to the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market closed on June 28, 2024, as part of the 2024 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.



“The addition of Applied to the Russell 3000® index underscores the progress we have made as a publicly traded company with a core mission of addressing diseases with no treatment options,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. “We are at a pivotal time for the company with multiple key value-generating milestones upcoming. We look forward to providing regulatory updates this year for govorestat for the potential treatment of Classic Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency, both progressive rare diseases that represent significant opportunities to address patient needs.”

The Russell 3000® Index is a market capitalization-weighted equity index that tracks the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks. Reconstitution of Russell’s U.S. Indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of the end of April, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000® also serves as the U.S. component to the Russell Global Index. Membership of the Russell indexes is primarily determined by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

