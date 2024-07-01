Dayforce Appoints Nicole Bello as Group Vice President of EMEA

Experienced HCM executive to lead sales and drive momentum across key region

MINNEAPOLIS and LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the appointment of Nicole Bello as Group Vice President of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), effective immediately. In this role, Bello will lead the EMEA sales efforts with a focus on expanding and accelerating how organizations in the region drive simplicity at scale in their people operations using the award-winning Dayforce platform. Bello will report to Sam Alkharrat, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Dayforce, Inc.

“Nicole’s leadership and expertise in enterprise workforce transformations – coupled with a deep understanding of the complexities faced by organizations across EMEA – will bring immediate value to our Dayforce customers and partners,” said Sam Alkharrat, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “Nicole’s strong track record in sales, marketing, customer success, and talent development in EMEA will fuel the strong momentum of Dayforce across the region, and foster the growth and development of a world-class team.”

Having held senior leadership positions at both ADP and UKG, Bello brings more than 20 years of experience leading HCM sales organizations across EMEA and the United States. With a passion for supporting business leaders in their human capital evolution and digitalization journeys, Bello focuses on partnering with stakeholders across all areas and levels to achieve shared business objectives.

“Across EMEA and around the world, organizations rely on Dayforce to unlock the full potential of their people,” said Nicole Bello, Group Vice President of EMEA, Dayforce, Inc. “Dayforce has experienced tremendous growth across the EMEA region, and I look forward to working with the exceptional team of Daymakers to continue driving quantifiable value, delivering simplicity at scale, and enhancing people experiences for our customers and their employees.”

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

Forward-Looking Statement and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions, or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information”, “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors”, and other sections of Dayforce’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on our website and are available from us without charge.

