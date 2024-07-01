Medical Imaging Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2024 -2032

Emergen Research Logo

medical imaging market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical imaging market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by rising healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market is projected to reach USD 52.03 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Medical imaging plays a crucial role in modern healthcare by providing non-invasive visualization of internal organs and structures. This technology aids in early disease detection, diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of various medical conditions. X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET) are some of the widely used medical imaging modalities.

Key Trends Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into medical imaging is revolutionizing diagnostics. AI algorithms are enabling faster and more accurate image interpretation, improved workflow efficiency, and personalized medicine approaches.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing global burden of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the demand for advanced imaging techniques for early detection and treatment monitoring.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population worldwide is more susceptible to age-related diseases requiring frequent medical imaging procedures, further propelling market growth.

Market Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of Equipment and Procedures: The high initial investment required for sophisticated imaging equipment and the associated operational costs can limit market penetration in resource-constrained settings.

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: The increasing volume of medical images generated raises concerns about data security and patient privacy, requiring robust data management solutions.

Regulatory Stringency: Stringent regulatory frameworks surrounding equipment approval and radiation exposure can hinder market growth in certain regions.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Economies: Rising disposable income and increasing healthcare awareness in emerging economies like India and China present lucrative growth prospects.

Portable and Affordable Imaging Systems: The development of portable and cost-effective imaging solutions caters to remote areas and underserved communities, expanding market accessibility.

Focus on Minimally Invasive Procedures: The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the adoption of advanced imaging techniques like image-guided surgery.

Key Market Insights

The rising adoption of AI-powered imaging solutions is expected to significantly impact the market landscape.

The increasing demand for point-of-care imaging equipment for faster diagnostics is driving growth in the portable and ambulatory care segment.

The growing focus on personalized medicine approaches is propelling the demand for advanced imaging techniques that provide detailed anatomical and functional information.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Technological advancements, high diagnostic accuracy, increasing demand for early disease detection.

Weaknesses: High cost of equipment, data security concerns, limited accessibility in low-resource settings.

Opportunities: Emerging markets, AI integration, portable and affordable imaging solutions.

Threats: Regulatory stringency, competition from generic equipment manufacturers, reimbursement challenges.

Latest Strategic Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In 2022, the Definium 656 HD, which is GE Healthcare's most advanced fixed X-ray system to date, was launched. This latest generation of the Overhead Tube Suspension (OTS) system, which leads GE Healthcare's portfolio of fixed X-ray products, delivers consistent, highly automated, efficient exams that instil clinical confidence while simplifying workflow, improving consistency, and reducing errors to help keep radiology departments running smoothly.

In 2022, Siemens Healthineers introduced MAGNETOM Viato.Mobile, their latest MRI scanner optimized for mobile use and with a patient bore of 70 cm. Installed in a trailer setup to enable greater flexibility in MR imaging deployment, the scanner can simply be moved from one location to another or stay at the customer's site for extended use.

Medical Imaging Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global medical imaging market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical imaging solutions.

Some major players included in the global medical imaging market report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International

Esaote

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Koning Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Cubresa Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Narang Medical Limited

ONRAD, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Carestream Health

Shimadzu Corporation

Akumin Inc.

RamSoft, Inc.

Medical Imaging Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical imaging market on the basis of application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

X-ray Devices

Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

Ultrasound

CT scan

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

