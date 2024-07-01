The Department for Work and Pensions has published guidance to help pension fund trustees and managers prepare an annualised version of the accrued pot value for members with certain money purchase benefits. This Annualised accrued value calculations for Pensions Dashboards guidance can be found on GOV.UK. A document citing the relevant corresponding Northern Ireland legislation has been provided below.
You just read:
Pensions Dashboards: guidance on annualised accrued value calculations
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.