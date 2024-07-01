Submit Release
Pensions Dashboards: guidance on annualised accrued value calculations

The Department for Work and Pensions has published guidance to help pension fund trustees and managers prepare an annualised version of the accrued pot value for members with certain money purchase benefits.  This Annualised accrued value calculations for Pensions Dashboards guidance can be found on GOV.UK. A document citing the relevant corresponding Northern Ireland legislation has been provided below.

