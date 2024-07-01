Clinical investigation of medicinal products for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis - Scientific guideline
This guideline is under review, see concept paper below.
This guideline provides guidance on the clinical evaluation of the clinical investigation of medicinal products for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. It describes patient characteristics and selection, methods to assess efficacy and safety as well as strategy and design of clinical trials.
Keywords: psoriatic arthritis, treat-to target, extra musculoskeletal disease manifestations, guidance