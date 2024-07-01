Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,614 in the last 365 days.

Clinical investigation of medicinal products for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis - Scientific guideline

This guideline is under review, see concept paper below.

This guideline provides guidance on the clinical evaluation of the clinical investigation of medicinal products for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. It describes patient characteristics and selection, methods to assess efficacy and safety as well as strategy and design of clinical trials.

Keywords: psoriatic arthritis, treat-to target, extra musculoskeletal disease manifestations, guidance

You just read:

Clinical investigation of medicinal products for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis - Scientific guideline

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more