3D Print Organ Market at a CAGR of 8.80 % during the forecast period (2024-2030)– Exactitude Consultancy

The global 3D-Printed Organ Market share, North America is analyzed to grow with the highest share of 42.8% market share in 2023

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Print Organ Market.

The global 3D print organ market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.58 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.06 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.80 % during the forecast period.

3D Print Organ Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report

The 3D-printed organ market focuses on creating artificial organs using 3D bioprinting techniques. By leveraging advanced technologies, this sector produces living tissues and organs that replicate the structure and function of natural ones, addressing the critical shortage of donor organs for transplantation. Continuous advancements in 3D bioprinting are driving market growth.

At the forefront of medical innovation, the 3D-printed organ sector utilizes cutting-edge bioprinting technologies to construct artificial organs layer by layer with living cells. This approach offers promising solutions for organ shortages and personalized medicine by fabricating patient-specific organs, thereby reducing transplant rejection risks and waiting times.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the 3D print organ market was dynamic, with several prominent companies competing to provide innovative and advanced 3D print organ solutions. Organovo Holdings, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, RenovaCare, Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Rokit Healthcare, Nano Dimension Ltd., Poietis, Cellink AB, TeVido BioDevices, regenHU Ltd., BioBots, BioDan Group, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., regenHU Ltd.

Recent Developments

September 27, 2023 –3D Systems announced a partnership with Klarity, a world leader in solutions for radiation therapy, to expand the distribution of its FDA-cleared VSP® Bolus solution. Klarity will offer VSP Bolus within its new line of high-quality patient-specific 3D printed products called Klarity Prints™.

September 12, 2023: Salesforce announced the Einstein 1 Platform, which features major advancements for Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein AI capabilities, all built on Salesforce’s underlying metadata framework. A trusted AI platform for customer companies, the Einstein 1 Platform gives companies the ability to safely connect any data to build AI-powered apps with low-code and deliver entirely new CRM experiences.

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2022 Estimated year 2023 Forecasted year 2023-2030 Historical period 2019-2021 Unit Value (USD Billion) Segmentation By Organ Type, Technology, Application and Region Heart Liver By Organ Type Kidney Lung Skin Bone Extrusion-Based 3D Printing By Technology Laser-Assisted Printing Inkjet Printing Magnetic Levitation Tissue Engineering Regenerative Medicine By Application Drug Discovery Surgical Planning North America Asia Pacific By Region Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Market Dynamics

Driver

The increasing demand for organ transplants, coupled with a shortage of donor organs, is a significant driver of 3D print organ market during the forecast period.

The 3D print organ market is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for organ transplants, which is further exacerbated by a persistent shortage of donor organs. This factor is anticipated to exert a significant influence on the market throughout the forecast period. The global healthcare landscape grapples with a critical challenge marked by the growing incongruity between the availability of donor organs and the rising need for life-saving transplant procedures.

Restraint

High costs and limited access projected to hinder the 3D print organ market during the forecast period.

The 3D print organ market encounters significant hurdles, primarily arising from the high costs associated with this state-of-the-art technology, leading to restricted access for a broader population. The intricate and sophisticated nature of 3D printing processes, combined with the utilization of advanced biomaterials, contributes to the heightened costs associated with manufacturing organs through this methodology.

These expenses cover not only the technology and materials but also the expertise required for operating and maintaining 3D printing equipment. Consequently, financial barriers become a substantial obstacle for the widespread adoption and accessibility of 3D-printed organs, confining the advantages to a more privileged demographic or well-funded healthcare institutions.

On the basis of geography

Geographically, in the global 3D-Printed Organ Market share, North America is analyzed to grow with the highest share of 42.8% market share in 2023. North America's prominent position in the 3D-printed organ market can be attributed to substantial investments in research, robust healthcare infrastructure, and collaborations between academia and industry players. These factors collectively position North America, particularly the U.S., as a leading contributor to the global expansion and innovation within the 3D-printed organ landscape.

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

