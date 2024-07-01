FAT Brands Announces Jordan Chirico as Executive Vice President and Head of Debt Capital Markets

Experienced Financial Executive Joins Fast-Growing Global Franchising Company

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the hiring of Jordan Chirico as Executive Vice President and Head of Debt Capital Markets. Mr. Chirico joins FAT Brands with nearly 20 years of Wall Street experience and will be focused on the Company’s balance sheet including its $1.2 billion Whole Business Securitization portfolio, additional acquisition financings, preferred stock, and other debt related strategies.

Mr. Chirico spent the first half of his career in structured finance at Bank of America, Robert W. Baird and Credit Suisse before pivoting to the asset management side of the business, holding senior Portfolio Management roles at Robert W. Baird, Brigade Capital Management, and 3|5|2 Capital.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jordan to FAT Brands with his strong background in capital markets,” said Rob Rosen, Co-CEO of FAT Brands. “FAT Brands is uniquely positioned to continue its growth trajectory and Jordan’s expertise will be beneficial as we look to both bolster the balance sheet and be efficient in our financings to build upon our positioning as one of the largest restaurant companies in the U.S.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .