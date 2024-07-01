Shattuck Labs Announces Addition to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bifunctional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its addition to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution. Shattuck’s addition will be effective today when the U.S. equity markets open.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell Indexes, which is reflective of the continued progress that we’ve made in 2024, including the rapid advancement of SL-172154 in HR-MDS and TP53m AML,” said Andrew R. Neill, Chief Financial Officer of Shattuck. “We are advancing SL-172154 as quickly as possible across these indications, which we believe will offer the fastest potential path to approval, and we look forward to providing additional updates from our ongoing clinical trials in the future.”

The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® Index, and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please refer to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary ARC® platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

