Aortic Endograft global market 2024 to reach $4.08 billion by 2028 at rate of 5.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aortic endograft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $3.14 billion in 2023 to $3.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in medical tourism, the increasing need for aortic aneurysm management, an increasing number of aortic aneurysm cases, the technical success of endograft implantation, an increase in the number of hospitals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The aortic endograft market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm, growing preference for minimally invasive endovascular procedures, rising geriatric population, advancements in stent-graft materials and configurations, and introduction of new stent-graft products.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13784&type=smp

Growth driver of the aortic endograft market
The growing prevalence of aortic aneurysms is expected to propel the growth of the aortic endograft market going forward. An aortic aneurysm is a localized and abnormal dilation or bulging of the aorta, which is the largest artery in the human body. Aortic endografts are used to treat aortic aneurysms because they are less invasive than traditional open surgery. A fabric-covered metal or polymer device is inserted through a catheter, strengthening weak aortic walls and lowering the risk of rupture.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aortic-endograft-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends
Key players in the aortic endograft market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc.
Major companies operating in the aortic endograft market are developing innovative solutions, such as the castor-branched aortic stent graft system, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The castor-branched aortic stent graft system is a medical device used for minimally invasive repair of the aorta and aortic arch, particularly in cases of Stanford type B aortic dissection (TBAD).

Segments:
1) By Product: Abdominal Aortic Grafts, Thoracic Aortic Grafts
2) By Material: Metallic Endografts, Polymeric Endografts
3) By Procedure: Open Surgical Repair, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)
4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America was the largest region in the aortic endograft market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of aortic endograft.

Aortic Endograft Market Definition
An aortic endograft, or endovascular stent graft, is a minimally invasive device used to repair weakened areas of the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. It is used as an alternative to traditional open surgery for repairing aortic aneurysms.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The aortic endograft market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

