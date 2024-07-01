Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Prevalence, Companies by DelveInsight

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size

Immune Thrombocytopenia companies are UCB, Sanofi, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Amgen, more.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Immune Thrombocytopenia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Immune Thrombocytopenia market.

Some facts of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the Study Period (2019 - 2032).

• Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies expected to launch in the market are Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), Herombopag, BIVV020, Romiplostim, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab, and others.

• In June 2024, Qidong Gaitianli Medicines Co., Ltd announced results of a Multisite, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, and Parallel Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Huaiqihuang Granule in Children With Chronic Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (Qi Yin Deficiency).

• In January 2024, Sobi, Inc. announced results of a Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study With Open-label Extension Phase to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Avatrombopag for the Treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Pediatric Subjects With Immune Thrombocytopenia for ≥6 Months

• In May 2024, Principia Biopharma, a Sanofi Company announced results of a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Parallel-Group Study With an Open-Label Extension to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Rilzabrutinib (PRN1008) in Adults and Adolescents With Persistent or Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

• In Jan 2023, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd announced extension Study of Herombopag for Pediatric Patients With Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Overview

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder characterized by a low platelet count, which can lead to easy bruising, bleeding gums, and other bleeding complications. In ITP, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys its platelets, which are crucial for normal blood clotting. The condition can be either acute, often seen in children and typically following a viral infection, or chronic, more common in adults and persisting for longer than six months.

The exact cause of Immune Thrombocytopenia is not fully understood, but it involves the production of antibodies that bind to platelets, marking them for destruction by the spleen. Symptoms of Immune Thrombocytopenia can range from mild to severe and include petechiae (small red or purple spots on the skin), purpura (larger purple areas on the skin), nosebleeds, and heavy menstrual periods.

Diagnosis of Immune Thrombocytopenia is primarily made through a complete blood count (CBC) that shows low platelet levels, and by ruling out other causes of thrombocytopenia. Treatment options depend on the severity of the condition and may include corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and in some cases, splenectomy. Newer therapies, such as thrombopoietin receptor agonists and immunosuppressive agents, have improved the management of chronic ITP. Despite these advancements, managing Immune Thrombocytopenia remains a challenge, requiring individualized treatment strategies and ongoing monitoring.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Immune Thrombocytopenia market trends by analyzing the impact of current Immune Thrombocytopenia therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Immune Thrombocytopenia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Immune Thrombocytopenia market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Immune Thrombocytopenia market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology

The Immune Thrombocytopenia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Immune Thrombocytopenia patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Immune Thrombocytopenia market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Immune Thrombocytopenia drugs recently launched in the Immune Thrombocytopenia market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Immune Thrombocytopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Immune Thrombocytopenia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Development Activities

The Immune Thrombocytopenia report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Immune Thrombocytopenia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment markets in the upcoming years are UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, UCB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma, Amgen, Cour Pharmaceutical Development, and others.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Report Key Insights

1. Immune Thrombocytopenia Patient Population

2. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Opportunities

6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Approaches

7. Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Analysis

8. Immune Thrombocytopenia Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Immune Thrombocytopenia Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance

5. Immune Thrombocytopenia Disease Background and Overview

6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Patient Journey

7. Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Immune Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment

11. Immune Thrombocytopenia Marketed Products

12. Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Therapies

13. Immune Thrombocytopenia Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Immune Thrombocytopenia Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

18. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers

19. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

