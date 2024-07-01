PHILIPPINES, July 1 - Press Release

July 1, 2024 Villars Host Post- Fathers' Day celebration AMID a vibrant atmosphere, more than 2,000 fathers from Las Pinas City's 20 barangays joined the fun run sponsored by the Villar Foundation led by Senator Cynthia Villar and House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar. The post-Fathers' Day celebration in the city was filled with so much fun as fathers, in high spirits, tried to beat each other to finish the 2.2-kilometer run. The event for our hardworking and loving father, dubbed as "Las Piñas Fun Run for Father (Para kay Tatay)," was held in the Villar Island Las Piñas-Bacoor. In her message, the senator recognized the significant role of a father as foundation of a family home. "So that the Fathers' Day is an occasion to show love to our "Itay, Papa and Daddies' for their sacrifices and struggles. for their unconditional love, protection and security given to their family," noted the senator. She said this is also an opportunity to make them feel that they are very much appreciated and loved. She is also happy that many fathers are very conscious of their fitness and health. "I was overjoyed that they joined our Fun "Farm" Run," also said the senator. The fathers also gamely participated in the Group Sing and Dance Competition which amazed the Villars. "I salute all your great performances. You were surely inspired and did your best because of the support from your family members, friends and ka-barangay," added the senator. Fathers' Day was last June 16 for this year as it is celebrated during the third Sunday of June. However, the Villar opted to celebrate it last June 30 on as Sunday since majority of our fathers are on a relax mode. Mga Villar, nag- host ng Post- Fathers' Day celebration sa Las Pinas Sa gitna ng makulay na paligid, mahigit 2,000 ama mula sa 20 barangays ng Las Piñas City ang lumahok sa fun run na itinaguyod Villar Foundation na pinangunahan nina Senator Cynthia Villar at House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar. Nagpakitang gilas ang mga ama sa pagtatangkang mauna sa 2.2 kilometer fun run na bahagi ng punong-puno ng kasiyahang post-Fathers' Day celebration. Ginanap sa Villar Island Las Piñas-Bacoor ang okasyon na tinaguriang "Las Piñas Fun Run for Father (Para kay Tatay), na handog sa ating masisipag at mapagmahal na ama. Sa kanyang mensahe, kinilala ni Sen. Cynthia ang mahalagang papel ng mga ama bilang haligi ng tahanan ng isang pamilya. "So that the Fathers' Day is an occasion to show love to our "Itay, Papa and Daddies' for their sacrifices and struggles. for their unconditional love, protection and security given to their family," giit ng senador. Aniya, pagkakataon din ito upang iparamdam sa kanila na "very much appreciated at loved" sila. Masaya rin si Sen. Cynthia na maraming ama ang conscious sa kanilang fitness at kalusugan. "I was overjoyed that they joined our Fun "Farm" Run," sabi pa niya. Game na game na sumali rin ang mga tatay sa Group Sing at Dance Competition na ikinamangha ng mga Villar. "I salute all your great performances. You were surely inspired and did your best because of the support from your family members, friends and ka-barangay," dagdag pa niya. Ipinagdiwang ang Fathers' Day noong June 16 sa taong ito dahil idinadaos ito sa ikatlong linggo ng Hunyo. Ipinasya ni Villar na ganapin ito noong June 30 na linggo dahil nasa "relax mode" ang mga ama.