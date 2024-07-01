Bong Revilla says Angara good fit for next DepEd Secretary

Veteran Senator Sonny Angara is a good fit for the next Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary, according to fellow Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. According to reports, the President is considering Angara for the position.

"Co-Chair si (Sen.) Sonny ng Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom) at Commissioner naman ng EdCom2. He has a grasp and good understanding of the education system - what needs to be done, and how to do it - at 'yan ang kailangan sa DepEd," Revilla said. EDCOM is the Congressional body created by law tasked to undertake a comprehensive national assessment and evaluation of the performance of the Philippine education sector.

"Naniniwala ako sa kakayahan ni Sen. Sonny. Mahaba ang aming naging pagtutulungan sa Senado on matters involving education in the country, pati para sa mga guro at mag-aaral. I believe he can lead the reforms in our education sector," Revilla explained. "Lalo at hinawakan din niya ang Committee on Youth sa Senado kung saan mas nagkaroon siya ng malalim na pag-unawa sa kabataan at sa kanilang mga pangangailangan, tiyak na mas mabilis matutukoy ang mga suliranin at mabibigyan lunas" he stressed.

Angara is a graduate of Xavier School, the London School of Economics, the University of the Philippines College of Law, and Harvard Law School. He has been a regular newspaper columnist, and a professor of Law. He was a member of the House of Representatives for three full terms - from 2004 to 2013 - and is a senator since 2013.