Ambient Intelligence Global Market 2024 to Reach $80.22 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 27.8%

The ambient intelligence market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $80.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ambient intelligence market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $23.42 billion in 2023 to $30.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in sensor technologies, rising demand for smart homes, integration of AI and machine learning, growth of IoT ecosystem, mobile computing and connectivity.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ambient intelligence market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $80.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5G network deployment, edge computing advancements, increasing urbanization, focus on sustainability, emergence of autonomous vehicles.

Growth driver of the ambient intelligence market

The government initiatives for smart cities across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the ambient intelligence market going forward. Government initiatives refer to actions, programs, or policies undertaken by a government to address specific issues, promote development, or achieve goals. Government initiatives help in advancing ambient intelligence (AI) by setting the framework, policies, and support systems that foster the development and implementation of intelligent environments.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the ambient intelligence market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Group, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Legrand SA, Ingersoll-Rand, Garmin International Inc., PTC Inc., Somfy SA.

Major companies operating in the ambient intelligence market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as ultra-low-power presence sensors, to increase its profitability in the market. Ultra-low-power presence sensors are employed in ambient intelligence to enable energy-efficient, continuous monitoring and responsiveness to human presence in an environment.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: Bluetooth Low Energy, Radio-Frequency Identification(RFID), Ambient Light Sensor, Software Agents, Affective Computing, Biometrics, Other Technologies

3) By End User: Residential, Retail, Healthcare, Office Building, Automotive, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the ambient intelligence market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of ambient intelligence.

Ambient Intelligence Market Definition

Ambient intelligence refers to electronic environments where the surrounding environment becomes sensitive, adaptive, and responsive to the presence of individuals. It is used to help us stay healthy and safe by monitoring the environment and providing early warnings of potential hazards.

Ambient Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ambient Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ambient intelligence market size, ambient intelligence market drivers and trends, ambient intelligence market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ambient intelligence market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

