Global AI For Public Security And Safety Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

AI For Public Security And Safety Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI for public security and safety market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.62 billion in 2023 to $16.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data availability, integration of video analytics, rise in concerns about terrorism, urbanization and smart city initiatives, and increased cybersecurity threats.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI for public security and safety market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $46.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding use of drones and robotics, increasing focus on predictive policing, integration of AI in emergency communication systems, global efforts against cybersecurity threats, incorporation of explainable AI (XAI).

Growth driver of the AI for public security and safety market

Increasing security threats are expected to propel the growth of AI in the public security and safety market going forward. Security threats refer to potential dangers or risks that can compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of information, systems, and resources. Security threats use AI for public security and safety to rapidly analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and enhance the efficiency of surveillance, threat detection, and response mechanisms, ultimately augmenting the capabilities of security systems to adapt to evolving threats and protect communities.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI for public security and safety market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales SA, Atos SE, Motorola Solutions Inc., Hexagon AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Tata Communications Limited, Milestone Systems A/S, Palantir Technologies Inc., Axis Communication AB.

Major companies operating in the AI for public security and safety market are developing innovative products by integrating stacks purpose-built for AI-powered applications, such as GenAI in EVSec, to transform product and system development for enhanced security. Generative AI (GenAI) refers to the use of artificial intelligence to create new content, such as text, images, or code, based on existing data.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On- Premises, Cloud - Based

3) By Application: Preventative Policing, Criminal Investigation, Combating Terrorism, Emergence Response, Disaster Management, Other Applications

4) By End User: Law Enforcement Agencies, Federal Intelligence And Security, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI for public security and safety market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI for public security and safety.

AI For Public Security And Safety Market Definition

AI for public security and safety refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and techniques to enhance and optimize various aspects of public security and safety measures. The primary goal is to leverage advanced computing capabilities to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and responsiveness of systems and processes designed to safeguard the well-being of individuals and communities.

AI For Public Security And Safety Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI For Public Security And Safety Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI for public security and safety market size, AI for public security and safety market drivers and trends, AI for public security and safety market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI for public security and safety market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

