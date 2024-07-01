Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.64 billion in 2023 to $5.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing security threats, advancements in ai and machine learning, demand for real-time monitoring, cost-effective solutions, and integration with IoT devices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government regulations, smart city initiatives, remote monitoring, industry-specific applications, and cloud-based solutions.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market

The growth in smart city initiatives is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the video surveillance market going forward. Smart city initiatives refer to the use of technology, data, and innovation to improve the quality of life, sustainability, and efficiency of urban areas. Smart city initiatives can significantly enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance by providing a connected infrastructure and a wealth of data for analysis.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Hanwha Group, Honeywell International Inc., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, IntelliVision, ZTE Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Meraki, Avigilon Corporation, SenseTime, Genetec Inc., Milestone Systems A/S, CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd., Eagle Eye Networks, Gorilla Technology.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) in the video surveillance market are developing innovative products such as AWS panorama appliances to improve their operations and reduce costs by using existing on-premises cameras for computer vision applications. The AWS Panorama Appliance is a device that allows for the deployment of self-contained computer vision applications at the edge without sending images to the AWS Cloud.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Use Cases: Gun Detection, Industrial Temperature Monitoring, Anomaly Detection And Behavior Recognition, Facial Recognition Or Person Search, Object Detection And Perimeter Protection, Intrusion Detection And Perimeter Protection, Smoke And Fire Detection, Traffic Flow Analysis Or Accident and Traffic Incident Detection, False Alarm Filtering, Other Use Cases

4) By Vertical: Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Military And Defense, Public Facility, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance refers to the use of AI algorithms and technologies to analyze video data captured by surveillance cameras. These AI-powered systems can automatically detect and recognize objects, people, or activities in the video footage, allowing for more efficient and effective monitoring and analysis of security and surveillance environments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

