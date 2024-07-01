AI in Fintech Market Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity 2024-2032

AI in Fintech Market Share

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during 2024-2032.

UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 (𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬), 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", The global AI in fintech market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered algorithms analyze vast amounts of customer data, including transaction history, spending patterns, and preferences, to offer personalized product recommendations and financial advice. This level of personalization enhances the customer experience by providing tailored solutions that meet individual needs and goals. Moreover, AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants provide round-the-clock customer support, allowing Fintech companies to offer immediate assistance to users regardless of time zones or geographical locations. In line with this, AI-powered fraud detection systems analyze patterns and anomalies in real-time transactions to identify potential security threats and fraudulent activities. By proactively protecting customer accounts and sensitive information, Fintech companies enhance trust and confidence among their user base.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Innovations in hardware technologies, including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and specialized AI chips, are significantly increasing the computational power available for training and deploying AI models. This enables Fintech companies to process large volumes of data and execute complex algorithms more efficiently, facilitating the implementation of AI-driven solutions, such as fraud detection, risk assessment, and predictive analytics. Furthermore, advanced data analytics tools and techniques, combined with AI algorithms, allow Fintech firms to extract valuable insights from big data sets, uncovering hidden patterns, trends, and correlations that can inform decision-making and improve customer experiences.

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

AI-powered systems utilize advanced machine learning techniques to detect patterns and anomalies in financial transactions, helping Fintech firms identify fraudulent activities, such as unauthorized access, identity theft, and payment fraud. By proactively detecting and preventing fraud, AI enhances security measures and protects customers and financial institutions. In addition, the fintech industry is subject to a complex regulatory landscape that requires adherence to various laws and regulations, including anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and data protection regulations. AI technologies automate compliance processes by analyzing large volumes of data, monitoring transactions for suspicious activities, and ensuring regulatory requirements are met, thereby reducing the risk of non-compliance and associated penalties.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

● Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

● Inbenta Technologies Inc.

● Intel Corporation

● International Business Machines Corporation

● Microsoft Corporation

● Salesforce.com Inc.

● Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

● TIBCO Software Inc.

● Trifacta

● Verint Systems Inc.

𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Solutions

● Services

The solution segment represents the largest segment as it offers significant value to financial institutions by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and speed in various processes like fraud detection, risk assessment, and customer service.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

● Cloud-based

● On-premises

Cloud-based accounts for the majority of the market share due to its scalability and flexibility, which allows fintech companies to efficiently manage and analyze vast amounts of financial data in real-time.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

● Credit Scoring

● Quantitative and Asset Management

● Fraud Detection

● Others

The market has been divided into virtual assistant (chatbots), credit scoring, quantitative and asset management, fraud detection, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐩𝐬.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The integration of AI and blockchain technologies is fueling new opportunities in the Fintech sector, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, and digital identity management. AI algorithms are boosting security, scalability, and efficiency in blockchain-based financial applications, leading to innovation and market expansion.

Moreover, AI-powered robo-advisors are transforming investment management by offering automated portfolio optimization, asset allocation, and risk assessment services. Additionally, algorithmic trading platforms are utilizing AI techniques to automate trade executions based on predefined algorithms, enhancing trading strategies and reducing human errors, thus driving market growth.

