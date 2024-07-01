Southeast Asia & Middle East Data Center Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2024 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Asia & Middle East Data Center Services Market by Type, Data Center Size, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032,”

The Southeast Asia and Middle East data center services market was valued at $9,164.57 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $39,600.35 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.0% from 2024 to 2032.

With the rapid expansion of cloud computing, edge computing, and IoT, there is rise in demand for robust and scalable data center infrastructure in Southeast Asia and the Middle East regions. The shift towards remote work and digital collaboration tools further necessitates the need for reliable and secure data center services. However, challenges such as infrastructure constraints, regulatory complexities, and security concerns must be addressed to unlock the full potential of the market. Moreover, regulatory compliance requirements and the emphasis on sustainability are reshaping the operational dynamics of data center services.

As organizations seek to optimize their IT infrastructure and leverage advanced technologies, there are abundant opportunities for data center service providers to expand their footprint in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, offer innovative solutions, and capitalize on the evolving market trends. For instance, in November 2023, OVHcloud, a European cloud leader, launched its second data center in Singapore. This data center provides enhanced compute and storage capabilities, which are expected to elevate the ability of customers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region with high-performance, sustainable cloud solutions that have already optimized and predictable performanceprice ratios to support their digital ambitions. Further, this expansion is expected to boost regional availability of open, trusted, and sovereign cloud solutions for customers to meet their increasing digital needs.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Southeast Asia & Middle East Data Center Services Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Southeast Asia & Middle East Data Center Services Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Dell Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Equinix, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

AT&T Intellectual Property and Many More

The medium data center is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. Medium-sized data centers offer cost-effective solutions for businesses in Southeast Asia and the Middle East regions, offering a balance between scalability and affordability

Key players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Southeast Asia & Middle East data center services industry. For instance, in September 2022, Schneider Electric launched a new comprehensive solution in the market named Easy Modular “all-in-one” data centers. Easy Modular “all-in-one” data centers is a standardized and pre-tested mobile container data center solution.

By region, Southeast Asia dominated the market share in 2023. Increase in investments in advanced technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT, cloud services, and others to improve businesses and customer experiences is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. However, the Middle East region is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period owing to rise in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology, which are anticipated to provide lucrative growth for the market in this region.

