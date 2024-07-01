5G Radio Frequency Chip (RF Chip) global market 2024 to reach $76.3billion by 2028 at rate of 19.4%

5G Radio Frequency Chip (RF Chip) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5g radio frequency chip (rf chip) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.45 billion in 2023 to $37.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for higher data rates, emergence of internet of things (IoT), mobile broadband evolution, deployment of small cells and massive mimo.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The 5g radio frequency chip (rf chip) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $76.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5G deployment, edge computing, government initiatives, increasing network densification, proliferation of 5G-enabled devices.

Growth driver of the 5g radio frequency chip (rf chip) market

The rise in the need for high-speed internet connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the 5G radio frequency chip (RF chip) market going forward. High-speed internet connectivity refers to the capability of accessing and transmitting data at faster rates compared to traditional internet connections. 5G RF chips are essential for high-speed connectivity in 5G networks due to their ability to support diverse frequency bands, advanced modulation techniques, beamforming, low-latency communication, integration with antenna systems, and energy efficiency.

5G Radio Frequency Chip (Rf Chip) Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the 5g radio frequency chip (rf chip) market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Qualcomm, Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Skyworks, Qorvo, GuoboElectronicCo. Ltd, Silicon Labs, MaxLinear Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings.

Major companies operating in the 5G radio frequency chip (RF chip) market are focusing on innovative technological products such as the system-on-chip to stay competitive and meet the increasing demand for faster and more reliable wireless communication systems. System-on-chip (SoC) is a mmWave 5G chipset designed to power the next generation of 5G smartphones with seamless displays, gaming, and power efficiency.

5G Radio Frequency Chip (Rf Chip) Market Segments:

1) By Type: High Frequency, Low Frequency

2) By Type of Chip: Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs), Millimeter-Wave Ics

3) By Frequency Band: Sub-6 GHz Frequency Band, mmWave (Millimeter Wave) Frequency Band

4) By Application: Automotive, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the 5g radio frequency chip (rf chip) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of 5g radio frequency chip (rf chip).

5G Radio Frequency Chip (RF Chip) Market Definition

A 5G radio frequency chip (RF chip) refers to a component designed to operate at high frequencies, typically in the range of several hundred MHz to several GHz, and is used in 5G technology for wireless communication. These chips integrate various functions required for radio frequency communication into a single chip, reducing the need for external components and enhancing efficiency.

