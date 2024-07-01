“Garden of Europe - In Quality We Trust" Celebrates Successful Participation at Agrofood Indonesia

Campaigns booth appleandkiwi.eu

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Garden of Europe - In Quality We Trust" program is pleased to announce its successful participation in the recent AgroFood Expo, held from June 13th to 15th at the Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia. The program's stand, presented the finest European apples and kiwis, renowned for their exceptional quality and taste.

Moreover, the event was a success, with the EU funded program not only displaying a variety of high-quality fruits but also highlighting the sustainable agricultural practices employed in their cultivation. The exhibition facilitated the exploration of new opportunities within the Indonesian agricultural sector, enabling the program to forge stronger ties with local partners, establish new business relationships, and promote the exceptional quality of European produce.

Visitors to the booth were treated with delights full of freshness, flavor, and nutritional benefits. The positive feedback and high level of interest from attendees underscored the event's success. In addition to the exhibition, the program hosted several B2B dinners and a press event, further enhancing networking opportunities and media engagement.

The "Garden of Europe" program, a three-year campaign aimed at promoting European kiwi fruits and apples in markets such as India and Indonesia, is a joint initiative of the “Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli” in Agrinio, Greece, and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors "FRUIT UNION".

For more information about the campaign and to express your interest in the products, please visit www.appleandkiwi.eu or scan the QR code. You can also follow the campaign’s updates and activities on its social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Didanai oleh Uni Eropa. Pandangan dan pendapat yang diungkapkan hanyalah milik penulis dan tidak mencerminkan pandangan Uni Eropa atau European Research Executive Agency/Badan Eksekutif Riset Eropa (REA). Uni Eropa maupun otoritas pemberi wewenang tidak bertanggung jawab atas hal tersebut.

Co-funded by the European Union

Didanai bersama oleh Uni Eropa

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH QUALITY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

UNI EROPA MENDUKUNG KAMPANYE YANG MEMPROMOSIKAN PRODUK PERTANIAN BERKUALITAS TINGGI

https://www.instagram.com/gardenofeurope_in_id

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTJsEX3cLRGio2X4T-cxEow