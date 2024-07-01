Global AI in patient engagement market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

AI In Patient Engagement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in patient engagement market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.28 billion in 2023 to $7.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved patient communication, rising demand for personalized healthcare, growing adoption of wearable devices, increased focus on patient-centered care, enhanced data security measures, rising chronic disease incidences.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI in patient engagement market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to accelerated integration of AI in healthcare systems, expansion of telehealth services, increased emphasis on remote patient monitoring, continued development of AI-powered chatbots, surge in health data analytics.

Growth driver of the AI in patient engagement market

The rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions is expected to propel the growth of AI in the patient engagement market going forward. Personalized healthcare solutions, or personalized medicine, are tailored medical treatments and preventative care strategies that consider an individual's medical history, diagnostic testing, circumstances, and genetic information. AI in patient engagement is used in personalized healthcare solutions to leverage data analysis and machine learning to tailor treatments, predict patient outcomes, and optimize care plans based on individual genetic, lifestyle, and clinical factors.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI in patient engagement market include ZS Associates, Health Catalyst, Viz.ai, Ada Health, Zocdoc, PathAI, Kyruus, Memora Health, HealthLoop, Qventus, Lark Health, Your.MD, Buoy Health, HealthTap, Welltok, Pillo Health, K Health, Mediktor, Clarify Health Solutions, Zebra Medical Vision, Sensely, Orbita, Ayasdi, Clinithink, WiserCare, Catalia Health, Conversa Health, Prevencio.

Major companies operating in the AI patient engagement market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) patient engagement tools, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Artificial intelligence patient engagement tools are AI-powered patient engagement tools utilized to improve communication, provide personalized care, and actively involve patients in their health management.

AI In Patient Engagement Market Segments:

1) By Technology: Chatbots, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision

2) By Delivery Type: Cloud-based, On-premise

3) By Therapeutic Area: Health And Wellness, Chronic Disease Management, Other Therapeutic Areas

4) By Application: Outpatient Health Management, In-patient Health Management, Population Health Management, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Providers, Payers, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in patient engagement market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI in patient engagement.

AI In Patient Engagement Market Definition

AI in patient engagement refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve patient care, enhance patient experience, and promote health equity. AI can be leveraged in various ways to engage patients, such as providing online support and education, automating reminders and alerts, providing personalized health information, and analyzing patient data to identify trends and patterns and optimize healthcare delivery.

