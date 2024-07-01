01 July 2024

Telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On June 29, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek leader cordially congratulated Hero-Arkadag on his birthday, wishing him good health, longevity and success in his multifaceted activities for the further prosperity of Turkmenistan and ensuring the prosperous life of the people. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan also congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on the anniversary of the opening of the «smart» city of Arkadag, where digital solutions and the latest technologies have been introduced.

The President of a friendly state emphasized that Uzbekistan is proud of the achievements of Turkmenistan in all spheres, and that fraternal and good neighborly relations have been established between the peoples of both countries, going back centuries, and asked to convey warm greetings and best wishes to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Thanking President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his warm congratulations and good wishes, Chairman Halk Maslahaty noted that Turkmen-Uzbek relations today are acquiring an increasingly dynamic and progressive character, which is distinguished by deep sincerity, equality and openness.

It was emphasized that in recent years, bilateral interaction has reached a qualitatively new level in a wide range of areas.

Continuing the telephone conversation, the interlocutors confirmed their desire to further strengthen fruitful ties in the trade, economic, cultural, scientific and humanitarian fields. There was a willingness to intensify dialogue between political parties and legislative bodies, as well as further encourage direct contacts and mutual exchanges at the local level.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the leader of a friendly country for the widespread celebration in the Republic of Uzbekistan of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, a great master of words who made a huge contribution to the treasury of world literature, as well as for the film about the poet and thinker of the East, filmed by special order of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Having sincerely thanked for the kind words, the head of the neighboring state emphasized that Uzbekistan values the ties of friendship with Turkmenistan, and confirmed his commitment to continue making the necessary efforts to strengthen them.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished each other health and success, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.