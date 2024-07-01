MSAR Government thanks Central Government for its new policy to facilitate travel of non-Chinese Macao permanent residents to and from the mainland

MACAU, July 1 - The Exit and Entry Administration today (1 July) announced a new policy to facilitate travel by non-Chinese Hong Kong and Macao permanent residents to and from the mainland. Under the new policy, starting from 10 July 2024, it is possible for a Mainland Travel Permit to be issued to non-Chinese Macao permanent residents.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government – on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government – for once again introducing measures to benefit Macao. He also sincerely thanked the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Exit and Entry Administration, and relevant central ministries and commissions.

Under the new policy, non-Chinese Macao permanent residents may – upon application – be issued a Mainland Travel Permit (non-Chinese Citizens) with five-year validity. During the relevant period, they can travel to and from the mainland multiple times, with each stay not exceeding 90 days.



The new policy provides great encouragement to – and makes it more convenient for – non-Chinese Macao permanent residents either to invest, visit relatives, travel, do business, or engage in discussions and exchanges on the mainland. This further promotes people-to-people exchanges, economic and trade exchanges, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the mainland and Macao. It also contributes positively for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and accelerates Macao’s integration into the overall development of the country.

Mr Ho described the Central Government's move as an important manifestation of the country's wider opening-up policy, which will help support the MSAR’s acquisition of overseas talent, consolidate Macao's status as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and create even more favourable conditions to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

The MSAR Government will fully assist with the implementation of the policy. It will work closely with the Exit and Entry Administration on topics related to security linked to implementation of the new policy, and coordinate with the Zhuhai customs and immigration departments on relevant matters, including technology adoption. The MSAR Government will also – in return for the care and support shown to Macao by the Central Government – continue to work together with all sectors of society to implement jointly the Central Government's series of measures to benefit Macao's economic and social development.