Registration for the “1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival Music Camp” is open Instruction from musicians of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra and performance with renowned violinist Joshua Bell

MACAU, July 1 - In order to broaden the musical horizons of local young music students, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. will co-host the “1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival - Music Camp”, produced by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, from 16 to 21 August. The “Music Camp” held in Macao will feature a number of world-renowned artists, including Joshua Bell, the Grammy Award-winning international violin master, and string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra. In addition to receiving one-on-one instruction, the participants will form a string orchestra with these artists, and among them, the outstanding violin participants will also have an exceptional opportunity to perform with Joshua Bell. Registration for the “Music Camp” is now open. All interested students are welcome to register and submit performance videos for selection.

The “Music Camp” will be held from 16 to 21 August with a diversified content. The participants will receive one-on-one musical instrument lessons and a Master Class given by string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra. A string orchestra will be formed, in which the participants will rehearse with Joshua Bell and string musicians of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra, and will perform with the latter at the achievement presentation concert on the last day of the “Music Camp”. Among them, the outstanding violin participants will have a rare opportunity to perform the solo part of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with Joshua Bell. Moreover, the “Music Camp” will also include cultural tours, where participants will visit Macao World Heritage sites which have witnessed the harmonious co-existence of Chinese and Western cultures in order to learn more about the history and culture of Macao.

For the Music Camp, there is a total of 40 places are available, open to local and foreign youngsters born between 2006 and 2016 inclusive, who are learning string instruments. For registration, an application form and a valid link of the performance video for selection are required to be submitted by 12 July 6:00 pm Macao time, at the “1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival - Music Camp” web page: www.om-macau.org/micaf-musiccamp.

For more information about the “Music Camp” and the selection video requirements, please check the website above. Admitted students will be notified by email on or before 25 July. The registration fee of the “Music Camp” is MOP 10,000 (ten thousand patacas) per person. For admitted students holders of a Macao Special Administrative Region Permanent/ Non-Permanent Resident Identity Card, the registration fee is MOP 2,000 (two thousand patacas).

For more information, please send an email to: MICAFmusiccamp@moc.com.mo.