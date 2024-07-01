India Pale Ale Market to Reach $70.1 Billion by 2025 | Europe Leads with 46.5% Market Share

India Pale Ale Market

IPA makers are revamping their beers with new branding strategies. This comes as craft breweries are offering more variety in IPAs.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "India Pale Ale Market by Distribution Channel and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global India Pale Ale market size was valued at $32,905.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $70,131.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 46.5% share of the India Pale Ale market.

Most of the countries in the world have witnessed rapid urbanization and improvement in their financial conditions. This has led to an overall rise in the disposable income of the people. In addition, this has made way for shift in consumer preferences, especially among young, aspirational drinkers in the developed economies such as Europe and North America, toward different and modern beer from the traditional beer and rum. This has triggered demand for various traditional beers including India Pale Ale beer. There is a significant rise in the consumption of beer by people aged between 18 and 25 years. The approximate number of middle- and old-aged men has remained the same, whereas there is an increase in the number of women. According to the United Nations, the global youth population is expected to rise by 7% to 1.3 million before 2030, which in turn is expected to drive the India Pale Ale market. The trend of drinking among women has been gaining acceptance across the globe due to financial independence and increase in social and professional gatherings.

On premise distribution channels, such as restaurants, cafes, disco, and bars serve beer and special cocktails containing India Pale Ale beer. The on-premise distribution channels have witness higher demand with rise in disposable income and change in consumer preferences.

The raw materials used in India Pale Ale beer manufacturing are affected by volatile prices, which in turn impedes the market growth. These beverages are produced from crops, which are not produced adequately due to draught and other environmental issues, thus creating a supply–demand gap in the industry. This factor lowers their production as well as increases product pricings, which impede the growth of the India Pale Ale market. One major disadvantage of overconsumption of alcohol is the associated negative health effects pertaining to damage to liver, brain, and heart. Furthermore, drinking inadequately distilled alcohol can lead to severe health disorders and death in a few cases. Imposing high taxes on alcohol is one way to curb the availability of cheap alcohol.

There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the India Pale Ale market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Thus, the global India Pale Ale industry sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and eventually look to grow in terms of value sales through such social media platform.

The global India Pale Ale market analysis is segmented into distribution channel and age group. The distribution channel is further sub segmented into on-trade as well as off-trade. Similarly, the age group is further sub-segmented into 21- 35 years old, 40-54 years old and 55 years and above.

Key Findings of The Study

- Distribution channel: On-trade segment accounted for 63.5% of India Pale Ale market share in 2018

- Growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025

- Age group: Men segment accounted for 54.4% share in 2018

- Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9%

- Region: North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018

- Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period

The global India pale ale market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players.

- Diageo PLC

- Anheuser-Busch InBev

- Carlsberg Group

- Erdinger Brewery

- Heineken N.V.

- Oettinger Brewery

- Lasco Brewery

- BAVARIA N.V.

- Radeberger Brewery

