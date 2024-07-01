[Latest] Global Life Reinsurance Market Size/Share Worth USD 735.6 Billion by 2033 at a 12.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Life Reinsurance Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 230.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 234.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 735.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Reinsurance Group of America , China Reinsurance Group Corporation, Korean Reinsurance Company, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, Transamerica Reinsurance , PartnerRe, Everest Re Group, Generali Group, Mapfre Re, XL Catlin, Pacific Life Re, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Arch Reinsurance Ltd, Lloyd’s of London syndicates, Munich Re America, Manulife Financial Corp & Others

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Life Reinsurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Facultative Reinsurance, Treaty Reinsurance), By Offering (Mortality Solutions, Morbidity Solutions, Longevity Solutions, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Life Reinsurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 230.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 234.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 735.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Life Reinsurance Market: Overview

Life reinsurance allows main insurance companies to manage risk exposure better by sending some of the financial risk connected to their life insurance policies to reinsurers. By transferring risk, primary insurers can lower their exposure to significant, unanticipated losses, increase their solvency ratios, and underwrite more policies.

The growing emphasis on mortality trends and longevity risk is one significant worldwide trend in the life reinsurance business. The aging of populations worldwide has increased the need for longevity risk solutions, which reinsurers must meet.

Longevity risk is the unpredictability of an individual’s life expectancy and the resulting financial consequences. In an innovative move, reinsurers are helping primary insurers better manage their exposure to longevity risk by providing longevity risk transfer options including reinsurance agreements and longevity swaps.

Furthermore, advances in predictive modeling and data analytics are helping reinsurers better understand mortality patterns and adjust risk transfer programs accordingly. In general, the life reinsurance sector is becoming more specialized in controlling risk due to changing demographics and technological advancements.

By type, the treaty reinsurance segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The growing need for specialized solutions catered to particular risk profiles and coverage requirements of primary insurers, spurred by data analytics, technology breakthroughs, and changing regulatory frameworks, is a noteworthy development in treaty reinsurance.

By offering, the mortality solution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. To estimate mortality risks and allow insurers to more precisely customize plans and pricing, mortality solutions are progressively using artificial intelligence and sophisticated analytics. Furthermore, using digital health data and streamlining underwriting procedures to increase productivity and control risk are becoming more and more important.

An important development in the life reinsurance market in the Asia-Pacific area is the growing use of digitalization and technology-driven solutions, which enable more effective underwriting procedures, data analytics, and product innovation to satisfy changing customer demands and legal obligations.

Berkshire Hathaway Life is a risk management firm that offers insurance and reinsurance solutions for the pension and healthcare industries. Berkshire Hathaway offers insurance and reinsurance products covering property and casualty risks, as well as life and health risks.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 234.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 735.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 230.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Offering and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Life Reinsurance market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Life Reinsurance industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Life Reinsurance Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Life Reinsurance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Life Reinsurance market in 2023 with a market share of 44.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

In the Asia-Pacific region, families and individuals search to safeguard their financial futures. As a result, there is an increasing need for life insurance policies, which in turn fuels the need for reinsurance to reduce risk for primary insurers.

In addition, the adoption of reinsurance as a way to improve insurers’ solvency and risk management procedures is encouraged by the changing regulatory environment in many Asia-Pacific nations. Regulatory changes frequently force insurers to have adequate capital reserves, which forces them to assign some of their risks to reinsurers.

Furthermore, the region’s susceptibility to aging populations and other demographic changes, as well as natural disasters, emphasizes the significance of the efficient risk transfer mechanisms offered by reinsurance. To help primary insurers manage and diversify their exposure to such risks, reinsurers are essential.

In addition, digitization and technology developments are reshaping the Asia-Pacific life reinsurance industry by enabling more effective underwriting procedures, data analytics, and product innovation. Increased cooperation between insurers and reinsurers is encouraged by this trend, which propels the creation of customized solutions to satisfy the changing demands of the local client base.

In general, the dynamic economic growth, regulatory changes, risk environment, and technology breakthroughs of the Asia-Pacific region all work together to drive the growth and development of the life reinsurance industry.

List of the prominent players in the Life Reinsurance Market:

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

Reinsurance Group of America

China Reinsurance Group Corporation

Korean Reinsurance Company

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group

Transamerica Reinsurance

PartnerRe

Everest Re Group

Generali Group

Mapfre Re

XL Catlin

Pacific Life Re

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group

Arch Reinsurance Ltd.

Lloyd’s of London syndicates

Munich Re America

Manulife Financial Corporation

Others

The Life Reinsurance Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Facultative Reinsurance

Treaty Reinsurance

By Offering

Mortality Solutions

Morbidity Solutions

Longevity Solutions

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

