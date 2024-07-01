Code Blue called for most of South Australia as cold temperatures take hold

Release date: 30/06/24

A Code Blue extreme winter weather response has been called across most of the state this week to help rough sleepers stay warm and dry in prolonged forecasted low temperatures.

The Code Blue activation begins from 5pm tomorrow (1 July) to 9am on Friday 5 July, and has been called for the following areas:

Adelaide metropolitan area

Murraylands

Riverland

Limestone Coast

Fleurieu Peninsula

Kangaroo Island

Upper Spencer Gulf

Far West Coast

Far North

Copper Coast

A current Code Blue in Clare is ongoing.

In the metropolitan area the following services are available:

Monday 1 July

Baptist Care’s West Care Centre 11/19 Millers Court, Adelaide Open from 5pm for overnight accommodation until 7am Toward Home the Resolve Team Additional outreach support from 7am to 8pm

Tuesday 2 July

Baptist Care’s West Care Centre 11/19 Millers Court, Adelaide Open from 5pm for overnight accommodation until 7am Toward Home the Resolve Team Additional outreach support from 7am to 8pm Hutt St Centre 258 Hutt Street, Adelaide Wellbeing Centre open for additional hours 7.15am to 4.30pm

Wednesday 3 July

Baptist Care’s West Care Centre 11/19 Millers Court, Adelaide Open from 5pm for overnight accommodation until 7am Toward Home the Resolve Team Additional outreach support from 7am to 8pm

Thursday 4 July

Baptist Care’s West Care Centre 11/19 Millers Court, Adelaide Open from 5pm for overnight accommodation until 7am Toward Home the Resolve Team Additional outreach support from 7am to 8pm

In regional areas, people experiencing homelessness can call Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308 for assistance. Anyone experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness can call this service any day of the year.

More information about current Code Blue activations and triggers is available at: Extreme weather response for people sleeping rough (www.sa.gov.au)

Attributable to Nat Cook

Code Blue activations help the most vulnerable people in our community stay safe, warm and dry during some of the worst winter weather.

With cold temperatures forecasted across most of the state, we have called a Code Blue in almost all regions to make sure people have the support they need.

We are making additional accommodation and outreach services available to the people who need them the most.

On any given night there are between 150 and 200 people sleeping rough in Adelaide’s inner city.