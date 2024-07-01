ADOT: No state highway closures over the July Fourth weekend

PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers planning road trips over the Independence Day weekend this year. The Arizona Department of Transportation says no construction closures are scheduled on state highways from Wednesday afternoon, July 3, to Monday morning, July 8.

While ADOT focuses on giving motorists a break from closures for improvement projects over the holiday weekend, drivers in turn should focus on safety when behind the wheel.

Steps to take include checking your car’s tire pressure, engine fluid levels and getting adequate rest before starting out on a trip. Packing extra drinking water as part of an emergency travel kit is recommended, especially during Arizona’s summer weather. ADOT provides hot weather driving trips at azdot.gov/severe-weather.

While no highway closures are scheduled, drivers should expect the unexpected, which could include stopped traffic due to disabled vehicles, crashes or events such as wildfires. Delays certainly are possible over the holiday weekend due to heavy traffic during peak travel times, including Wednesday and Sunday afternoons.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down, allow extra time and use caution when approaching and traveling through existing work zones. These include ADOT’s State Route 89A rockfall mitigation project between Flagstaff and Sedona, where traffic is alternating one direction at a time at the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks.

No matter your destination, be prepared for changing weather conditions including dust storms. Additional safe driving recommendations from ADOT include:

Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

An emergency travel kit for your vehicle can include extra drinking water and other items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks and a toolkit.

Fatigue is a serious safety risk. So taking breaks and getting enough sleep are important.

Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving and make hands-free calls.

Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Don’t let trailer chains drag along the pavement. Sparks could ignite a wildfire.

Since travel delays over the weekend are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or provide shade – also are good items to remember during the summer travel season.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.