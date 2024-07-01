easyJet and Jack Parsons team up for new My Duvet Flip season

LONDON, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Duvet Flip , hailed as the UK's Premier Careers Show, has proudly announced the launch of its highly anticipated fourth Season. With an unwavering commitment to guiding individuals through the intricacies of the contemporary job market, Season 4 promises to deliver unparalleled insights and invaluable advice to its ever-expanding audience.



Boasting a community of 1.8 million members, generating 95 million impressions, and garnering 13.2 million show views along with 155k episode views, My Duvet Flip aims to surpass past achievements by providing comprehensive guidance and support to its viewers.

Renowned for its thought-provoking discussions with industry leaders, My Duvet Flip delves into the professional journeys and insights of prominent figures across various sectors, offering invaluable advice for personal and career growth while addressing contemporary issues. The show has previously hosted easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren, President of EMEA for Google Matt Brittin, Chair of the Football Association Debbie Hewitt and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Season 4 of My Duvet Flip promises inspiring stories, in-depth interviews, and actionable tips from industry experts, all aimed at assisting viewers in achieving their career aspirations. From strategies for career advancement to navigating workplace challenges, the show covers a wide range of topics essential for professional growth. Executive produced by Leon Marseglia, Jack’s executive producer.

easyJet has been announced as an official brand partner for Season 4, which will also feature a conversation with Training Captain Kate West, a pilot for the airline who became the world’s youngest female Captain at the age of 26. The UK’s largest airline employs over 10,000 people in 9 locations across the UK. More information about careers at easyJet can be found at https://bit.ly/3yCRlNS .

“We are thrilled to embark on this new season of My Duvet Flip, continuing our mission to empower individuals in their career journeys,” said Jack Parsons, Host of My Duvet Flip. “As the nature of work evolves, our dedication to providing relevant and practical advice remains unwavering.”

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, commented: “Getting young people thinking about the range of career opportunities open to them is so important, not just to make sure businesses are playing their part in providing opportunity to all, but so that we have diverse and inclusive companies which reflect the customers and communities they serve and we are proud to be a partner with Jack and My Duvet Flip, a show which continues to inspire and support individuals in their careers.”

