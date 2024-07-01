Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size is projected to reach $18.9 Billion by 2032

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

By end user, the warehouse or distribution center segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expanding rapidly due to the great efficiency of these robots, rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, and rising adoption of autonomous robots in different sectors. The global autonomous mobile robot market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16218

Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.

Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Fortna Inc., KUKA AG, Boston Dynamics, Teradyne Inc., OMRON Corporation, IAM ROBOTICS, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Locus Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conveyo Technologies

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/38e88db67b5859bc2ec9f9e295002a36

To boost competitiveness, an increasing number of manufacturers are adopting autonomous mobile robots to optimize product manufacturing processes. Use of autonomous mobile robots results in greater speed and reliability to reduce operation time and enhance throughput. In addition, autonomous robots optimize sorting, picking, and storage times, decrease the frequency of inventory checks, boost worker productivity, and provide labor and utilization stability. In January 2021, PULSE Systems Inc. entered into a partnership with OTTO Motor, to carry out one of the world's first large-scale deployments of autonomous mobile robots for materials handling in manufacturing.

Prime determinants of growth:

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for automation solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of Industry 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021 grabbed the highest revenue of nearly half of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2032. China is a leading market for latest autonomous mobile robots, owing to its fast-advancing industrial sector. The heightened demand for automation from logistic centers drives the expansion of the autonomous mobile robot industry across the region. However, numerous companies are incorporating autonomous mobile robots in distribution centers and warehouses to improve efficiency and productivity. Europe, on the other hand, would experience rapid growth with 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Robotics and automation are gaining momentum in industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing across the region.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16218

Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world. Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market size in the region during the forecast period.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market. These companies have implemented strategies such as introducing new products to augment their market share and uphold dominant positions across various regions.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Delivery Robot Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/10/07/2310123/0/en/Delivery-Robot-Market-to-Garner-30-05-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Same Day Delivery Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/07/2242542/0/en/Same-Day-Delivery-Market-to-Garner-20-36-Billion-by-2027-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

Freight Trucking Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/16/2557532/0/en/Freight-Trucking-Market-Size-to-Reach-4-457-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/12/05/2567058/0/en/Courier-Express-and-Parcel-CEP-Market-to-Reach-749-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html