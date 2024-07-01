SRI Management Welcomes First North Carolina Senior Living Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management is proud to announce its expansion into North Carolina with the management transition of Trevi Vibrant Senior Living, an all-inclusive independent living community located in Northeast Charlotte. This marks SRI Management’s first community in North Carolina, showcasing the company’s commitment to growth and excellence in senior living.

Trevi Vibrant Senior Living offers an unparalleled experience for its residents with a variety of amenities including exercise and fitness facilities, a pickleball court, a library, and a beautiful chapel. The community features two outdoor courtyards, providing active and tranquil environments for residents to enjoy. Conveniently located between I-485 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Trevi Vibrant Senior Living is close to Concord Mills, offering abundant shopping, entertainment, hospitality, and medical options.

“We are excited to expand into North Carolina and bring our expertise in senior living to the vibrant city of Charlotte,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management. “Our goal is to enhance the lives of our residents by providing top-notch services and amenities promoting independence and well-being.”

Trevi Vibrant Senior Living is part of the 45-acre Trevi Village mixed-use development, featuring old-world, Tuscan-style architecture connected by intimate pathways. The community offers unique floor plans, including one to three bedrooms, with balcony and patio options.

"SRI Management brings a wealth of experience and dedication to creating senior living communities," said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management. "Our extensive background in the senior living industry equips us with the unique ability to understand and meet the diverse needs of our residents. We are committed to providing exceptional care beyond basic services, ensuring our residents enjoy a fulfilling and enriched lifestyle."

The architecture of Trevi Vibrant Senior Living combines old-world charm with modern brightness, featuring crisp white walls, soft neutrals, rich woods, and striking blue-greens. Mediterranean-inspired elements, such as arched openings and terracotta textures, create a familiar yet elegant atmosphere. The outdoor courtyards framed by the buildings offer distinct, active, and tranquil environments, ensuring every resident finds a space that feels like home. To schedule a tour or to see more of this community, visit https://www.treviseniorliving.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management's passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management manages over 40 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com. SRI Management is a member of the SR Companies family.



