Xi Jinping to Attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Pay State Visit..

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

From July 2 to 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.