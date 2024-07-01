Submit Release
Xi Jinping to Attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Pay State Visit..

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

From July 2 to 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

