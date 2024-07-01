Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on former cabinet official's involvement in POGO

July 1, 2024

The involvement of a former cabinet official with illegal POGOs is deeply alarming and proves POGOs link to high government officials. Any conflicts of interest or breaches of legal and ethical standards must be fully addressed with the utmost severity.

PAGCOR must disclose all information and reveal other personalities involved to aid in the ongoing investigations.

Dapat nating papanagutin ang mga kasapi ng gobyerno na dawit sa mga iligal at kriminal na aktibidad. Sila, na pinagkakatiwalaan nating mamuno nang may integridad, ay may mas mataas na responsibilidad na magpakita ng tuwid at tamang asal. Ang anumang paglabag sa batas mula sa kanilang hanay ay isang pagtataksil sa tiwala ng bayan.

