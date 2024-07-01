NSCLC Market Size in the 7MM is expected to Grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

NSCLC Market Forecast

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "NSCLC Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the NSCLC Market Report

• June 2024:- ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation- A Multicentre, Randomised, Phase II Trial of Brigatinib Consolidation Versus Observation or Durvalumab in Patients With Unresectable Stage III NSCLC and ALK-rearrangement, After Definitive Chemo-radiotherapy.

• June 2024:- Julia K. Rotow, MD- The purpose of this research study is to determine if a blood test, collected at different times during treatment, can be used to detect early response in patients being treated with pembrolizumab for lung cancer and use that information to determine whether patients should continue treatment with pembrolizumab or switch treatment to pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy.

• June 2024:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC- The purpose of this study is to evaluate sacituzumab tirumotecan versus chemotherapy (docetaxel or pemetrexed) for the treatment of previously-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with exon 19del or exon 21 L858R EGFR mutations (hereafter referred to as EGFR mutations or EGFR-mutated) or any of the follow genomic alterations: ALK gene rearrangements, ROS1 rearrangements, BRAF V600E mutations, NTRK gene fusions, MET exon 14 skipping mutations, RET rearrangements, or less common EGFR point mutations of exon 20 S768I, exon 21 L861Q, or exon 18 G719X mutations. The primary hypotheses are that sacituzumab tirumotecan is: (1) superior to chemotherapy with respect to progression-free survival (PFS) per RECIST 1.1 as assessed by BICR in NSCLC with EGFR mutations; and (2) superior to chemotherapy with respect to overall survival (OS) in NSCLC with EGFR mutations.

• June 2024:- Pfizer- The purpose of this protocol is to provide continued treatment access and safety follow-up for eligible participants who continue to derive a benefit from study intervention in the Pfizer sponsored lorlatinib parent studies that will be closed. Additional follow-up safety data collection will permit further characterization of the safety profile of lorlatinib in participants continuing to receive study intervention.

• According to DelveInsight's data, about 7 out of 10 patients in the United States had metastatic NSCLC stage IIIb and IV.

• According to the research study of Serizawa et al. (2014), the stage-specific diagnosed cases were observed to be approximately 25%, 7%, 21%, and 46% for Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, And Stage IV cases of NSCLC.

• The leading NSCLC Companies such as Convalife, Tiziana Life Science Ltd, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso, RemeGen, and others.

• Promising NSCLC Therapies such as TEPMETKO (tepotinib), Romiplostim, AMG 510, and others.

NSCLC Overview

NSCLC stands for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. It is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of all lung cancer cases. NSCLC is a group of lung cancers that behave in a similar way and can be treated similarly.

NSCLC Epidemiology Insights

• Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients

• Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages

• Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers

• Total Treated cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies

• Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology

NSCLC Treatment Landscape

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting. To recommend a treatment option to a patient of NSCLC, several key factors are taken into consideration, such age of the patient, previous medical history, health status, and smoking history. Along with those, another essential factor to consider is the stage of cancer at the time of diagnosis. Staging is usually carried out twice: after clinical and radiological examinations; and after surgery, in the case of the surgically resected tumor. Furthermore, biological testing of the tumor is also crucial to understand the presence of specific mutations.

The main choice of treatment for cancer, before the discovery of targeted therapies, was chemotherapy. Chemotherapy works by disrupting the way that cancer cells grow and divide. However, these drugs can also affect normal cells. Chemotherapy can be given before or after surgery for NSCLC. Some people have chemotherapy at the same time as radiotherapy—this is called chemoradiotherapy. Chemotherapy may be given to try to cure cancer or to prolong life and control symptoms (palliative care).

NSCLC Market Dynamics

The NSCLC Market Dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. Key players, such as AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Merck , Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and others. are involved in developing drugs for NSCLC.

NSCLC Therapies and Companies

1. Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

2. Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

3. Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

4. JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

5. Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

6. Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

7. SAR408701: Sanofi

8. Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer

9. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

10. TAK-788: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

11. Canakinumab/(ACZ885): Novartis

12. BAVENCIO (Avelumab): Merck/Pfizer

13. Veliparib: AbbVie

14. Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene

15. M7824: Merck/GlaxoSmithKline

16. AMG 510: Amgen

17. INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation

18. Romiplostim: Amgen

19. TEPMETKO (tepotinib): Merck

NSCLC Drugs Uptake

• Telisotuzumab Vedotin by AbbVie is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting c-Met that is being investigated to treat NSCLC. Upon intravenous administration, the monoclonal antibody moiety of Telisotuzumab Vedotin targets and binds to c-Met expressed on tumor cells. Upon binding, internalization and enzymatic cleavage, the cytotoxic agent MMAE is released into the cytosol. MMAE binds to tubulin and inhibits tubulin polymerization, which results in G2/M phase arrest and tumor cell apoptosis. This kills the c-Met-expressing tumor cells. c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase overexpressed or mutated in many tumor cell types, plays key roles in tumor cell proliferation, survival, invasion, metastasis and tumor angiogenesis. It demonstrated a promising ORR along with a tolerable safety profile in a phase II trial.

• Ensartinib/X-396 (Xcovery) is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinase anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) with potential antineoplastic activity. Through oral administration, ensartinib binds to and inhibits ALK kinase, ALK fusion proteins and ALK point mutation variants. Inhibition of ALK leads to the disruption of ALK-mediated signaling and eventually inhibits tumor cell growth in ALK-expressing tumor cells. ALK belongs to the insulin receptor superfamily and plays an important role in nervous system development. ALK is not expressed in healthy adult human tissue but ALK dysregulation and gene rearrangements are associated with a series of tumors; ALK mutations are associated with acquired resistance to small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Besides ALK, ensartinib also potently inhibits TRKA fusions, TRKC, ROS1, EphA2, and c-MET.

• SAR408701 (Sanofi) is an immunoconjugate consisting of anti-carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 5 (CEACAM5) conjugated to a cytotoxic agent, with potential antineoplastic activity. Upon administration of anti-CEACAM5 antibody-drug conjugate SAR408701, the antibody moiety targets CEACAM5 on tumor cells. Upon antibody/antigen binding and internalization, the immunoconjugate releases the cytotoxic agent, which results in tumor cell death. CEACAM5, a member of the CEA family of proteins that plays a key role in cell migration, cell invasion, and cell adhesion, is overexpressed by a variety of cancer cell types.

Scope of the NSCLC Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• NSCLC Companies- Convalife, Tiziana Life Science Ltd, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso, RemeGen, and others.

• NSCLC Therapies- TEPMETKO (tepotinib), Romiplostim, AMG 510, and others.

• NSCLC Market Dynamics: NSCLC Market drivers and NSCLC Market Barriers

• NSCLC Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• NSCLC Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, NSCLC Market Access and Reimbursement

