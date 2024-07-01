DBTV To Be The Exclusive Broadcast Partner Of The Global Flag Football League (GFFL)
The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is currently trending across the globe and is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, just like the DBTV Television Network.
We are delighted and honored to be the exclusive Network of the GLOBAL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE. The GFFL is currently trending across the globe and is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, just like DBTV”TAMPA, FL, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBTV is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Global Flag Football League (GFFL) as the exclusive broadcast partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both DBTV and the GFFL, as they work together to bring the excitement of flag football to audiences worldwide.
"We are delighted and honored to be the exclusive Network of the GLOBAL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE," said David Brunner, Pres/CEO of DBTV. "The GFFL is currently trending across the globe and is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, just like the DBTV Television Network. It's exciting to be a part of this league from the beginning."
"This partnership will allow people across the country and around the world to take this journey with us from the ground floor! We are so excited to be working with DBTV!" says GFFL CEO Jay Lawrence.
"GFFL is the wave of the future. There has been an absolute groundswell of interest and support for flag football all across the world and we are excited to harness that enthusiasm with the formation of the GFFL. Further, our broadcast partnership with DBTV allows us to ensure no matter where those current and future GFFL fans may be, they can catch all of the exciting flag football action!" says Chris McNeil, Director of Marketing and Media for the GFFL.
DBTV will not only televise the GFFL games but will also air shows during the summer and fall to keep fans informed about the league's exciting developments. These shows will cover topics such as new franchise cities, current and former NFL players joining the league, and how they will partner with fans and communities.
"We believe that the GFFL is a perfect fit for DBTV, and we are committed to providing our viewers with the best possible coverage of this exciting league," says Brunner.
The GFFL is a startup professional flag football league that will kickoff in the spring of 2025. The 2028 Summer Olympics will introduce the sport of flag football for the first time with two events. One for men and one for women. With DBTV as its exclusive broadcast partner, the GFFL is poised to reach new heights and deliver on its mission of spreading the joy and excitement of flag football to a global audience.
DBTV can be seen on Roku, Amazon Fire, Smart TV's and streaming live 24/7 at www.DBTV.TV. Including the US, DBTV is also streamed in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, Australia, France and the United Kingdom.
For more information about the Global Flag Football League and its partnership with DBTV, please visit our website at www.DBTV.TV and call DBTV at 484-695-5187.
