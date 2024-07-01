DBTV To Be The Exclusive Broadcast Partner Of The Global Flag Football League (GFFL)

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE GLOBAL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

We are delighted and honored to be the exclusive Network of the GLOBAL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE. The GFFL is currently trending across the globe and is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, just like DBTV” — David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV