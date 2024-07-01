Modular Robotics Market is Projected to Record a CAGR of 18% through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Modular Robotics are Shaping the Future of Smart Factories and Intelligent Manufacturing Processes. FMI Projects a US$ 66.42 billion Market Valuation by 2034.

NEWARK, Del, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the modular robotic market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase from US$ 12.69 billion in 2024 to US$ 66.42 billion by 2034. Over the next decade, an extraordinary 18.0% CAGR in the demand for modular robotics is projected to drive the expansion, which had seen a CAGR of 16.3% between 2019 and 2023.



Increasing demand for automation across industries is driving the adoption of modular robotics. Companies seeking adaptability and connectivity in their operations are increasingly turning to modular robotics for streamlined and smart manufacturing. Modular robotic systems' scalability fosters responsive smart factories and allows businesses to adapt to surfacing market demands swiftly.

Technological advancements in sensors and AI are enhancing the performance and adaptability of modular robots. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of modular robotic systems compared to traditional automation solutions is attracting more businesses.

Growing emphasis on safety in manufacturing environments is prompting the adoption of modular robots for hazardous tasks. The scalability of modular robotic systems allows businesses to expand their automation capabilities as needed easily.

“The rapid expansion of Japan and China in modular robotics is causing concern for the current frontrunners. They are facing challenges because these two countries are quickly catching up in the market. They are investing heavily in research and development, leading to innovative advancements in modular robotics.” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways

The United States is set to exhibit continuous growth in the modular robotic industry, with a projected 16.70% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by a surge in technological advancements and increased demand for automation solutions.

CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by a surge in technological advancements and increased demand for automation solutions. China's modular robotic industry is projected to boom consistently, with an estimated 21.80% CAGR through 2034, attributed to the country's robust manufacturing sector and robust government support for the advancement of robotics.

CAGR through 2034, attributed to the country's robust manufacturing sector and robust government support for the advancement of robotics. The modular robotic market in South Korea is likely to show a 20.20% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, influenced by its reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation and government initiatives aimed at promoting automation.

CAGR between 2024 and 2034, influenced by its reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation and government initiatives aimed at promoting automation. Japan's modular robotic industry is projected to develop at a 22.25% CAGR through 2034, propelled by its longstanding tradition of precision engineering and strategic partnerships between industry leaders.

CAGR through 2034, propelled by its longstanding tradition of precision engineering and strategic partnerships between industry leaders. The Germany modular robotic industry is likely to exhibit a 19.80% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, impacted by its status as an engineering powerhouse and a hub for advanced manufacturing.



Key Players’ Strategies for Success in the Modular Robotic Market

Here are some key strategies that players in the modular robotic industry employ for success:

Continuous innovation in modular designs

Collaboration with researchers for cutting-edge technology

Customization options to satisfy diverse needs

Streamlined manufacturing processes for efficiency

Resilient focus on quality control and consistency

Constructing strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors

Investment in research and development for future advancements



Top10 Key Players in the Modular Robotic Industry

ABB Ltd.

Acutronic Robotics

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Universal Robots

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Beckhoff unveiled the ATRO (Automation Technology for Robotics) Modular Robot. This DIY robot tech is modular, customizable, and opens up exciting possibilities for end users, system integrators, and OEMs when it comes to robotic automation.

In May 2021, OhmniLabs shared news about their new Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform, which makes creating mobile robots faster. With this platform, customers can easily design their own robots using a set of preselected components.

Key Segments in the Modular Robotics Global Market Report

By Product Type:

SCARA Modular Robots

Articulated Modular Robots

Cartesian Modular Robots

Parallel Modular Robots

By Hardware Design:

Chain-based

Lattice-based

Strut-based



By Configuration:

Auto-Configuration

Manual Configuration

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

MEA



