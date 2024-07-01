Saudi Arabia Wraps Up Its Participation in Seoul International Book Fair

Submit Release
SEOUL, THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Seoul International Book Fair ended on June 30, marking the successful conclusion of Saudi Arabia's participation as the Guest of Honor. Over five days, from June 26 to 30, the Saudi pavilion drew in massive crowds, emerging as the most visited at the fair.

Led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the Saudi pavilion presented a comprehensive cultural experience, showcasing the country's rich heritage, arts, and culture to the Korean public.

The pavilion was a collaborative effort, featuring contributions from various Saudi cultural entities, including the Heritage Commission, Fashion Commission, Culinary Arts Commission, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, King Fahd National Library, Publishing Association, and Ministry of Investment.

The cultural program at the Saudi pavilion was a highlight of the fair, featuring 13 panel discussions with 24 speakers who delved into the intricacies of Saudi culture and its impact on Korean culture. The discussions covered a range of topics, including the arts, aesthetics, literature, history of civilizations, trade, and cultural heritage between the two nations.

Beyond the panel discussions, the Saudi pavilion offered a range of engaging activities and exhibitions. Visitors were treated to a Saudi dinner night, where they could sample traditional national dishes. Live demonstrations of Arabic calligraphy, sculpture, and traditional crafts added to the vibrant atmosphere.

The pavilion also featured exhibitions of rare books, manuscripts, artifacts discovered in the kingdom, traditional clothing, and musical instruments used in Saudi music.

