SK IT SOLUTION BD Launches Online Marketplace for Freelancers & Buyers, Seeks Investment for Continued Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- SK IT SOLUTION BD, a leading name in the digital industry, announces a transformative expansion of its online platform, skitsolutionbd.com, to include an Online marketplace. Established in 2017 by MD Sabbir Khan and MD Rokibul Hasan, the company has grown exponentially, achieving $10 million in annual revenue and expanding its presence across international markets. Now, with the introduction of a multi-Seller model, SK IT SOLUTION BD aims to empower freelancers worldwide and cater to a broader spectrum of digital service needs.
Global Presence and Strategic Expansion:
From its headquarters in New York, SK IT SOLUTION BD has expanded its reach with branch offices in key international markets, including the UAE (SK IT SOLUTION BD UAE) and the UK (SK IT SOLUTION LTD). This strategic global footprint enables the company to cater efficiently to a broad spectrum of clients, further solidifying its position as a leader in the digital services industry.
Empowering Freelancers:
SK IT SOLUTION BD's decision to transition to a multi-vendor platform marks a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity within the digital services industry. Freelancers specializing in digital marketing, graphics design, content writing, web development, software solutions, and video production are invited to join the platform. This initiative opens doors for freelancers to showcase their expertise, reach a global clientele, and collaborate within a supportive community environment.
Collaboration with Pro Real Tech:
As part of its growth strategy, SK IT SOLUTION BD has collaborated with Pro Real Tech, a trusted outsourcing partner renowned for its reliability and efficiency in project fulfillment. This strategic partnership has enhanced SK IT SOLUTION BD’s operational capabilities, allowing the company to scale its services effectively and maintain high standards of service delivery. Freelancers listing their services on the platform can benefit from streamlined processes and a robust framework for client engagement, backed by Pro Real Tech’s expertise.
Enhanced Client Experience:
For clients, the multi-vendor platform offers a comprehensive array of digital services under one virtual roof. Whether seeking a seasoned graphic designer, a proficient software developer, or a creative content writer, clients can browse through diverse profiles, portfolios, and customer reviews to find the perfect match for their project requirements. The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures transparency, reliability, and seamless communication throughout the project lifecycle.
Commitment to Quality and Security:
SK IT SOLUTION BD upholds stringent quality assurance measures to safeguard the integrity of its platform. Freelancers undergo a meticulous verification process to verify their skills and professionalism, ensuring that clients receive exceptional service and value. Secure payment gateways and encrypted transactions further enhance the safety and trustworthiness of transactions, reinforcing SK IT SOLUTION BD’s commitment to client satisfaction and operational excellence.
Seeking Investment for Growth:
Looking ahead, SK IT SOLUTION BD is actively seeking investment opportunities to fuel its expansion initiatives and capitalize on emerging trends in the digital services sector. The company invites potential investors interested in partnering to support its growth trajectory and contribute to the evolution of its multi-vendor platform. Investment inquiries are welcomed, as SK IT SOLUTION BD positions itself for continued innovation and market leadership.
SK IT SOLUTION BD invites prospective investors to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in its growth initiatives. For investment inquiries, please contact: Invest@skitsolutionbd.com
Quote from MD Sabbir Khan, Founder & CEO:
"We are excited to introduce our Online Freelance platform, marking a pivotal moment in our journey. This expansion not only broadens our service offerings but also enriches our community of freelancers and clients alike. We look forward to empowering more digital professionals and delivering exceptional value through collaborative partnerships."
About SK IT SOLUTION BD:
SK IT SOLUTION BD is a globally recognized digital firm specializing in digital marketing, web design, software development, and more. Founded in 2017, the company has achieved significant milestones and continues to expand its footprint, driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence.
MD SABBIR KHAN
About SK IT SOLUTION BD:
SK IT SOLUTION BD is a globally recognized digital firm specializing in digital marketing, web design, software development, and more. Founded in 2017, the company has achieved significant milestones and continues to expand its footprint, driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence.
MD SABBIR KHAN
SK IT SOLUTION BD
+1 917-979-4109
Info@skitsolutionbd.com
