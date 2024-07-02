Argent LNG Announces Key Team Members from Worley for Port Fourchon Facility Development
Worley (WOR:WOR)METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argent LNG is pleased to announce the key team members from Worley who will lead the development and management of the new LNG facility at Port Fourchon. These seasoned professionals bring extensive experience and expertise to ensure the successful completion of this strategic project.
Team Members:
Alden Evans – Site Development Lead
Alden is the Vice President of Worley Consulting Americas and leads the Transport and LNG business lines. Based in Vancouver, he has been involved in various LNG projects, ranging from early site selection to feasibility and pre-FEED studies. Supported by a global team of specialists in LNG, FLNG, Infrastructure, and Environment, Alden brings over 30 years of experience in planning, designing, and constructing marine export terminals.
Vasant Saith – LNG Project Development Lead
Vasant, Vice President of Operations, oversees LNG and CCUS in the region. With 20 years of experience in Engineering and Construction, including 17 years in senior roles, Vasant has led and supported over 30 LNG projects worldwide. His expertise includes EPC project delivery, facility debottlenecking, production optimization, and emissions reduction projects. Vasant is also an advocate for decarbonization solutions and frequently presents at international conferences.
Priya Srinivasa – Permitting and Regulatory Lead
Priya is renowned for her expertise in permitting, regulatory review, and environmental design criteria across various industries, including LNG. She has extensive experience in project execution, from conceptual design through construction and commissioning. Priya is proficient in regulations from agencies such as the EPA, TCEQ, LDEQ, and more, ensuring compliance and smooth project progression.
Paul Sullivan – LNG Development SME
Paul is a chartered engineer with over 40 years of experience in engineering and construction, including more than 30 years in the LNG industry. He has been instrumental in developing multiple LNG and FLNG projects globally. As the Global Head of LNG and FLNG at Worley Parsons since 2011, Paul has directed their global network of LNG-focused centers of excellence and is a prominent figure at international LNG and Energy Transition conferences.
Andy Loose – LNG Technology SME
Andy, a Chartered Engineer with 35 years of experience, is the Group VP LNG at Worley. He leads the global Upstream, Midstream, and LNG sector team. Andy's extensive project experience includes technical and quality roles in major projects like Chevron’s Gorgon LNG. He has also been pivotal in the development of FLNG projects and is a recognized industry expert, frequently speaking at international conferences.
Scott Winkley – LNG Project/Construction Director
With over 37 years of experience, Scott has led project teams from product development through EPC execution in the hydrogen, LNG, polymer, refining, and chemical industries. He has successfully directed several major EPC projects, ensuring high-quality standards and client satisfaction. Scott’s leadership has been instrumental in driving consistency in project execution across Worley’s global offices.
James Porter – LNG Loading and Storage SME
James is a cryogenic storage expert with 25 years of experience in projects including LNG tanks and terminals. His recent focus has been on large LNG projects, where he has worked on the detailed design of cryogenic storage tanks, floating LNG, and EPC executions. James brings specialist knowledge in cryogenic storage and extensive experience in oil and gas storage and loading/unloading terminals.
About Argent LNG:
Argent LNG is committed to advancing LNG technology and infrastructure to meet global energy demands efficiently and sustainably. The new facility at Port Fourchon is a significant step towards achieving this goal, leveraging the expertise of a world-class team from Worley. In 2024, Argent LNG secured a long-term exclusive lease with the Port of Fourchon, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a premier LNG producer. With operations slated to commence in 2029/2030, we are poised to make a substantial impact in the LNG industry, both within the United States and on a global scale. Our primary focus is liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will be distributed to markets spanning four continents, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly energy solutions worldwide. www.argentlng.com ("https://argentlng.com/pages/california-transparency-in-supply-chains-act")
About Worley:
Worley is a global leader in delivering project and asset services in the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Worley provides comprehensive solutions to complex challenges, ensuring successful project outcomes. https://www.worley.com/en/insights/our-news
This press release showcases the depth of expertise and leadership that the team from Worley will bring to the Argent LNG project, highlighting their critical roles and extensive experience in the LNG industry.
