Keilene Releases Hypnotic New Single "Lips" Paired With A Captivating Music Video Teaser
EINPresswire.com/ -- Keilene has unveiled her latest mesmerizing single, "Lips," accompanied by a visually stunning music video that transports viewers to an enchanting realm, perfectly reflecting the song's themes of love and connection. Directed by award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter Laura Barbato of Twelve 83 Entertainment, the video is a visual masterpiece capturing Keilene's charm and musical prowess.
"Lips" is a soulful ballad that delves into the profound emotions experienced when encountering true love. Keilene's soothing vocals, coupled with the enchanting visual narrative, create an immersive experience that resonates deeply with audiences.
Keilene and Laura expressed that their visions perfectly aligned to bring the sultry sound of 'Lips' to life effortlessly.
The music video teaser is available for streaming on Keilene's YouTube music page [@keileneofficial] and Twelve 83 Entertainment's YouTube channel. The single "Lips" debuted on June 19th and is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. Fans can follow Keilene's musical journey on her official website [Keilene.com] and on Instagram [@k3il3n3].
For interviews, bookings, or additional information regarding Keilene and "Lips," please contact Twelve 83 Entertainment at [info@twelve83entertainment.com].
About Keilene: Keilene is a rising star in the music industry known for her soulful vocals and captivating stage presence. With a passion for storytelling through music, Keilene continues to enchant audiences with her evocative melodies and heartfelt lyrics.
About Twelve 83 Entertainment: Twelve 83 Entertainment is an award-winning production company led by director, producer, and screenwriter Laura Barbato. Known for their innovative approach to visual storytelling, Twelve 83 Entertainment collaborates with artists to bring their creative visions to life on screen.
