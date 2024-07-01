A tale of tequila and many bad decisions: Award-winning novel set for re-release

My Bad Taquila by Rico Austin, Ph.D. Award-winning author Rico Austin, Ph.D. Briley & Baxter Publications

Rico Austin’s "My Bad Tequila” based on a life-changing event and 50 years of adventure

It was a story that needed to be told, though… because it shares important messages about the dangers of binge drinking and other poor decisions made during our youth.” — Rico Austin

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the re-release of “My Bad Tequila,” the award-winning novel that started it all for Arizona author Rico Austin. The book, which is based on the author’s personal experience during a fateful trip to Mexico, will be re-released on July 2 and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Originally published in 2010, “My Bad Tequila” chronicles a 1986 spring break trip that changed the lives of 19 students, three chaperones and a bus driver. The bittersweet, epic story will have readers howling with laughter and grieving from tragedy, leaving them on edge.

Rico Austin, who was born in Idaho and was the oldest of five boys, says he has many memories of his youthful adventures, but he can only recall parts of the spring break trip to Mexico during his mid-twenties.

“My Bad Tequila is 80 percent true, but I honestly cannot remember about 20 percent of what happened during that trip to the Sea of Cortez,” said Austin. “It was a story that needed to be told, though… because it shares important messages about the dangers of binge drinking and other poor decisions made during our youth.”

Austin began writing the novel in 2007, more than 20 years after his one and only spring break trip to Mexico. My Bad Tequila was Austin’s first novel and won numerous awards from international book festivals and literary associations, including the Hollywood Book Festival, the London Book Festival, the Los Angeles Book Festival, and the Readers Favorite Book Awards. In the two decades since the initial release of My Bad Tequila, Austin has gone on to write nine other books and several short stories.

Austin, a successful businessman and entrepreneur, currently lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., and San Carlos, Mexico. He started his own brand of tequila in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico with two amigos he met in Cabo San Lucas, further strengthening his connection to the spirit at the center of his novel. Austin and his two business partners now all live in Arizona with the corporate office of their tequila in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Mass., Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.