Pinnacle of Global Jewellery Design Excellence- announces Top 100 Jewellery Designers of the World

A Global Showcase of Brilliance: Honoring the Top 100 Jewellery Designers Worldwide at the WADA Awards 2024-25

The event aims to develop a robust platform for recognizing unseen talent in the jewellery industry, rewarding designers with the recognition they deserve and helping them build successful careers.” — Mr. Tarun Jain, Founder & MD of WADA Awards

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Jewellery Design Awards (WADA) announces the top 100 Jewellery designers of the world in the season -2 of its prestigious WADA Awards 'the world jewellery design competition' 2024-25. Setting the stage for a global celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation in the jewellery industry. Recognized as the world's first truly global jewellery design competition, the WADA Awards provide an unparalleled platform for emerging and already established designers to gain international recognition.

Elevating Global Talent

The WADA Awards is an open competition, accepting submissions from all over the world of theme based jewellery design as the initial entry. The competition progresses with the realization of these designs in real gemstones, ensuring that each piece showcases the highest level of artistry and craftsmanship. This unique format not only highlights the design talent but also ensures that the finished pieces reflect the designers' vision and skill in working with precious materials.

Esteemed Panel of Judges

The 1st Judges' Conference, of WADA Season -2, was held on June 10, 2024, at the SO/Uptown Hotel in Dubai, marked a significant milestone for the WADA Awards. The conference brought together an esteemed panel of judges from around the world, chaired by Dr. Gaetano Cavelieri, President of the World Jewellery Confederation (Switzerland). Other distinguished judges include

Mr. Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC (India)

Mr. Tamjid Abdullah, Deputy CEO, Jawhara Jewellery (UAE)

Ms. Noora Jamsheer, CEO, DANAT (Bahrain)

Ms. Sonia Soltani, Editor-in-Chief, RAPAPORT (Israel)

Ms. Rachel Sahar, Founder R. Sahar Diamonds (UAE)

The panel, comprising high-profile names from the global jewellery industry, convened to select the top 100 jewellery designers across 11 categories of fine jewellery. These categories span a diverse range, including wedding jewellery for brides, men's jewellery, accessories for both genders, and even jewellery for baby girls.

A Global Platform for Innovation

Mr. Tarun Jain, Founder & MD of WADA Awards, said "The event aims to develop a robust platform for recognizing and nurturing the unseen talent within the jewellery industry worldwide. The competition's mission is to reward these designers with the recognition they deserve, helping them build successful careers as respected jewellery professionals".

"Season 2 of the WADA Awards saw a remarkable increase in participation, with 400 designers from 40 countries, compared to 300 designers from 31 countries in the previous year. This season's highlighted gemstone is the Blue Sapphire, with designers creating pieces around the theme "Life Underwater." Last year's theme was "Beauty of Nature at Sunrise," featuring the Emerald as a prime gemstone" said Ms. Mahima Verma, Founder & CEO of WADA Awards.

Inclusivity and Accessibility

The WADA Awards stand out for their inclusivity and accessibility. The competition features a low participation fee, allowing designers to submit entries in multiple categories. The acceptance of various design formats, from pencil color renders to 3D CAD files and hand-painted designs, ensures that designers with diverse backgrounds and resources can participate.

The WADA Awards' website (www.wadaawards.com) reaches 75,000 jewellery design professionals across 159 countries, reflecting the competition's broad appeal and international influence.

Looking Ahead

With the results of Phase 1 announced, the excitement is building as designers eagerly await the next step: converting all nominated designs into 3D CAD files. WADA requires the use of licensed CAD software for every design, ensuring the highest standards of quality and ethics in the Industry.

Phase 2 of WADA Season 2 is scheduled for August 2024 at a new international location, promising another spectacular showcase of global jewellery design talent, and announcing 55 Winners in 11 Categories

About WADA Awards

The WADA Awards is the world's first global jewellery design competition, dedicated to recognizing and promoting the best in jewellery design from around the world. Organized by World Academy of Design & Founded by Mr. Tarun Jain and Ms. Mahima Verma, Jewellery professionals with more than 30 International accolades and 40 years of experiance in the Jewellery design industry. the WADA Awards aim to create a strong platform for emerging talent and established designers alike, fostering creativity and excellence in the jewellery industry.

