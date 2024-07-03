Submit Release
SIL receives $6M by a Major Defense Contractor for 20Ah Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® Battery for Avionics & TLM Systems

Safe and Reliable Li-Ion Battery technology

SIL’s Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics, and telemetry batteries will save significant space and weight, thus enabling more capability for the payload to enhance the MDA’s BMDS mission.”
— Edmund Burke, SIL President

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTA MARIA, CA - Space Information Laboratories (SIL) proudly announces that its Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® 20Ah battery technology has been selected by a major defense contractor to power their avionics and telemetry systems. This collaboration highlights SIL's expertise in providing advanced battery solutions for critical aerospace applications.
SIL, a leading provider of high-end Li-Ion Polymer FTS, avionics, telemetry batteries, GPS metric tracking, and autonomous flight termination systems, first space-qualified its Intelli-Pack® battery technology in 2013. Since then, this technology has achieved 100% mission success on MDA programs across multiple platforms.

Enhanced Energy Density, Safety and Reliability
SIL’s Li-Polymer Intelli-Pack® smart and safe battery technology offers significantly higher energy density (200-250 Wh/Kg), enhanced reliability, and superior operational capability for rockets, missiles, and small satellites. Our batteries provide substantial volume and weight savings, reducing size by one-third compared to traditional Ni-Cad and Silver Zinc batteries. SIL was the first company to range safety space qualify Li-Ion Polymer battery technology with advanced BMS, and to have flown it successfully in the aerospace industry.

The design, manufacturing, and space qualification of these advanced batteries are conducted at SIL's headquarters in Santa Maria, CA. The contract to support this effort, valued at $5,958,718, includes space environmental qualification and production of avionics and telemetry flight batteries for target missiles.

About Space Information Laboratories
Based in Santa Maria, CA, near Vandenberg AFB, Space Information Laboratories (SIL) is a world-class small business specializing in innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs. Serving agencies such as the MDA, NAVAIR, USAF, DARPA, and the aerospace industry, SIL’s expertise includes the development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics and telemetry batteries, VBITS GPS Tracking and Autonomous Flight Termination Units, and Space Based Range systems for aerospace vehicles. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified, ensuring the highest standards in design, manufacturing, and testing of flight units.
For more information about SIL, visit www.spaceinformationlabs.com.
Contact: Edmund Burke, Space Information Laboratories
Email: sales@spaceinformationlabs.com

Edmund David Burke
Space Information Laboratories, LLC
Edmund.Burke@spaceinformationlabs.com
SIL Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack FTS, Avionics and Telemetry Battery technology for Space Launch Vehicles, Missiles and Satellites

