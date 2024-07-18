NEW COMING-OF-AGE ADVENTURE NOVEL OPENS INTREPID YOUNG GIRL’S EYES TO ECCENTRIC CHARACTERS WHO TEST HER RESOLVE
THE LAST TALE OF NORAH BOW by J.P. White
A roller-coaster ride with unforgettable characters and suspenseful life-and-death moments on the wild waves of Lake Erie. ”UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A highly acclaimed award-winning author has introduced a new a coming-of-age story in which he uses all devices at his disposal — an intriguing plot; an uncommon venue and slice of life; creative, likable and seedy characters easy to root for or against; and a gift to bring it all together into a memorable literary experience.
— Mary Logue, author of The Streel
THE LAST TALE OF NORAH BOW by J.P. White is full of surprises and sensitivities of the highest order, a search for truth in a sea of emotion, recollection and fading memory, and how secrets cloud perception.
The book opens with the thought, “You can reach only so far into the cloud that anyone is and then that cloud travels on without you.”
In 1926, during Prohibition, Vital Bow is abducted at gunpoint during dinner at the family cottage in Rye Beach, Ohio. His intrepid fourteen-year-old daughter, Norah Bow, discovers her father’ s involvement in a rum-running gang operating on Lake Erie and determines to sail north to rescue him. En route, Norah rescues Ruby Francoeur, an enigmatic woman of easy virtue who conceals secrets of her own.
With Ruby as crew, Norah enters an island-and-city world of eccentric and monstrous characters who test her resolve, strength, and knowledge as both a young woman and a skipper. NORAH BOW is a coming-of-age story told by an elder Norah, a tale filled with characters steeped in betrayal, remorse, and a fierce desire for more lives. NORAH BOW is a story about family secrets, self-reliance, and the complicated nature of memory itself.
The book has already garnered some positive reviews even prior to its launch.
“J.P. White takes readers on an exciting adventure, a literary gem of hypnotic storytelling lathered with savory and complex characters that open Norah’s eyes to the world and teach her the ways of the world.” -- BookTrib
“THE LAST TALE OF NORAH BOW is a thrilling story—a roller-coaster ride with unforgettable characters and suspenseful life-and-death moments on the wild waves of Lake Erie. Like brave Norah herself, it is full of heart. I loved every page of it.” —Mary Logue, author of The Streel
THE LAST TALE OF NORAH BOW is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Last-Tale-Norah-Bow/dp/1646034600 as well as Excelsior Bay Books https://excelsiorbaybooks.net and Magers & Quinn https://www.magersandquinn.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
J.P. White has published essays, articles, fiction, reviews, interviews, and poetry in over 100 publications, including The Nation, The New Republic, The New York Times Book Review, The Los Angeles Times Magazine, The Gettysburg Review, American Poetry Review, and Poetry (Chicago). A highly acclaimed award-winning writer, White pushes beyond the boundaries of the lyric/narrative tradition to let more of the flux and wonder of the human condition rush in.
He spent his childhood summers sailing on Lake Erie. In the early 1980s, he worked delivering sailboats up and down the Eastern seaboard, to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Visit jpwhitebooks.com.
J.P. White
J.P. White, Author
jaypwhite99@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram